Unlike spring, finding Covid booster or shot for your child should be no trouble

Even that should not be an issue. The federal government's newly approved mix-and-match policy, which allows people to have a booster of any brand, no matter which brand they received originally, may make the J&J supply issue largely irrelevant.

“I don’t expect supply is going to be a problem," Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said. "That was one of the things I talked about with the state DOH months ago when they talked about boosters. We said boosters are fine and we’ll be prepared to do them, but we need to make sure we don’t have any delays in getting supplies of the vaccine."

Weekly totals of new Covid-19 infections decline for first time since July The Health Department received reports of 1,818 new cases of Covid-19 among Erie County residents, 32 fewer than the 1,850 cases reported for the week ending Oct. 9.

Nielsen chaired a Western New York committee on vaccine distribution during the early days of the program. She said her services will not be required now.

“There’s no need for the hub like we had, that structure where we all worked together to try to figure out what to do. There’s no need for that anymore," Nielsen said.

As far back as Aug. 31, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $65 million package of aid to local health departments to help distribute boosters.