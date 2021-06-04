Unlicensed bounty hunter who held pregnant woman, toddler at gunpoint arraigned on 10 charges

An unlicensed bounty hunter was arraigned Friday on misdemeanor charges that he forcibly entered a Buffalo home in January armed with what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun and unlawfully searched the residence looking for the homeowner's fugitive brother, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Dennis J. White, 35, of Buffalo, pointed the gun at the homeowner, his fiancé and two upstairs tenants, placing them in reasonable fear of injury or death, according to the indictment. Three children were home at the time.

The homeowner's surveillance camera provided video and audio from the front porch that showed a bounty hunter pounding on the door around midnight. The homeowner, Jake Reinhardt, asked from behind the closed front door, "Who's that?"

Then, the bounty hunter raised his shotgun and said, "Open the door."

Another bounty hunter said, "He's in the window."

"Open the door, now!" shouted the bounty hunter with the shotgun.

Several Buffalo police officers were at the scene of the late-night raid and did nothing as the bounty hunter pointed the gun at the homeowner and confronted others in the home, according to a federal lawsuit the home's occupants filed against the City of Buffalo in February.

