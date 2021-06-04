 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unlicensed bounty hunter who held pregnant woman, toddler at gunpoint arraigned on 10 charges
0 comments
top story

Unlicensed bounty hunter who held pregnant woman, toddler at gunpoint arraigned on 10 charges

Support this work for $1 a month
Oakdale raid

A screenshot of video from the homeowner's surveillance camera, as provided to The Buffalo News by his lawyer.

An unlicensed bounty hunter was arraigned Friday on misdemeanor charges that he forcibly entered a Buffalo home in January armed with what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun and unlawfully searched the residence looking for the homeowner's fugitive brother, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Dennis J. White, 35, of Buffalo, pointed the gun at the homeowner, his fiancé and two upstairs tenants, placing them in reasonable fear of injury or death, according to the indictment. Three children were home at the time.

Video from the homeowner's surveillance camera, as provided to The Buffalo News by his lawyer.

The homeowner's surveillance camera provided video and audio from the front porch that showed a bounty hunter pounding on the door around midnight. The homeowner, Jake Reinhardt, asked from behind the closed front door, "Who's that?"

Then, the bounty hunter raised his shotgun and said, "Open the door."

Another bounty hunter said, "He's in the window."

"Open the door, now!" shouted the bounty hunter with the shotgun.

Several Buffalo police officers were at the scene of the late-night raid and did nothing as the bounty hunter pointed the gun at the homeowner and confronted others in the home, according to a federal lawsuit the home's occupants filed against the City of Buffalo in February.

"The Buffalo Police Department sat back and watched every one of those misdemeanors being committed," said attorney R. Anthony Rupp III, who represents the home's occupants and attended the arraignment. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The bounty hunter forced Reinhardt outside at gunpoint, shirtless and shoeless on a cold January night, without showing a warrant and without consent from anyone in the home on Oakdale Place in the city's Seneca Babcock neighborhood, according to the federal lawsuit.

White was arraigned before Erie County Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes on a ten-count indictment charging him with the following misdemeanors:

• Two counts of criminal trespass

• Four counts of menacing

• Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

• One count of criminal mischief

Video from the homeowner's surveillance camera, as provided to The Buffalo News by his lawyer.

White was searching for Reinhardt's brother, who was wanted on a bench warrant from Lebanon County, Pa. He had his bond revoked for failure to appear in court in Lebanon, where he was charged with misdemeanors for simple assault, retail theft and driving while operating privileges were suspended or revoked, according to the lawsuit. 

White was released on his own recognizance. The judge ordered him to remain in New York State and to stay away from those involved in the incident.

A return court date has not been scheduled.

If convicted of all charges, White faces a maximum of one year in jail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are these Galapagos Islands volcanoes hiding explosive magma?

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Enterprise Editor

In my 24th year at The News, I use a lot of spreadsheets. So I like data. A lot. Still chasing stories at courthouses. From St. Louis. A Missouri and Syracuse grad.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News