Leaders at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine are excited for a rare opportunity, as UB is among about 50 sites in the U.S. and Europe invited to participate in a clinical trial for a Lyme disease vaccine for children ages 5 to 17.

"We are glad this trial is happening here, allowing us to build a reputation in vaccine trials," said Dr. Sanjay Sethi, director of the UB Clinical Research Office

It has been more than a decade since the university was chosen for a vaccine study, Sethi said.

The VLA15 vaccine, developed by French biotech company Valneva and U.S.-based Pfizer, is in its third phase and could be ready for FDA approval by 2025.

UB researchers hope 50 to 60 children will participate in the trial, said Dr. Mark D. Hicar, site principal investigator for the study and associate professor of pediatrics at the Jacobs School.

Lyme disease, common in humans and dogs, usually stems from a bite by an infected blacklegged tick, shed by deer and often carried by birds and rodents that include white-footed mice. Fever, fatigue, headaches and a bull's eye-shaped skin rash are common symptoms in humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When identified early, it is treatable with a lengthy course of antibiotics.

If left untreated, or in some cases even after treatment, Lyme disease can spread to produce a wide range of debilitating symptoms – affecting the brain, heart and joints – that can last six months or longer. Identifying Lyme disease may be difficult in part due to the miniscule size of the infecting ticks and painless bites that don't always leave a ring or rash. It is also because symptoms may not develop for a up to a month after the bite, as well as the potential neurological and cardiological effects that can also signal many other other ailments.

"A vaccine to protect against Lyme disease would be a welcome preventive measure for those most at risk of exposure to ticks that carry borrelia," a harmful bacteria, said Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein. "Preventing tick exposure and bites would still be an important prevention strategy."

Annual vaccine shots for dogs have been available for more than two decades. A previous vaccine for humans was produced in 1998, but "anti-vaccine forces claimed it was dangerous, tanked its popularity and sued it out of existence after just a few years on the market," Time.com reported in 2021.

The new study comes ahead of peak season for Lyme disease in a climate where the disease has spread far beyond its roots in the Northeast, and the number of cases has climbed regionally and globally.

"It's creeping across New York State," Hicar said.

Ticks tend to be more common in suburban and rural areas, he said.

Data from the state Department of Health shows 89 cases of lab-confirmed Lyme disease in Erie County in 2017, compared to 122 two years later and 198 in 2020.

The state's 2017-19 data paints Western New York as significantly behind other parts of the state – including the Capital, mid-Hudson and Southern Tier regions – in total number of cases and rate per 100,000. The speed of its growth regionally, however, has health departments closely monitoring the disease.

Prevalence of Lyme disease has been shown to rise after warm winters. Its growth is linked to global warming.

"We might have a bad season," Hicar said of upcoming months.

The difficulty of receiving a Lyme disease diagnosis and treatment for chronic Lyme motivated Rebecca Roll to found Lyme WNY in 2016 after her then 34-year-old husband was misdiagnosed and battled vision loss and symptoms that mimicked Alzheimer's and joint pain.

"It was literally destroying him," Roll said.

Lyme WNY holds support group meetings the second Wednesday of each month at the East Seneca fire station in West Seneca. Roll said thousands of people have attended them. New people – "typically in a panic" – join each month, suspecting they have Lyme disease, but not receiving answers from health care providers and specialists.

The May meeting, in a different location, will feature a screening of "The Quiet Epidemic," which Roll described as a research-based documentary she hopes will attract medical professionals to learn more about the disease, specifically post-treatment Lyme disease. It will be shown for free from 6 to 9 p.m. May 10 at the Aurora Theatre, 673 Main St., East Aurora. Reservations through Eventbrite.com are required.

Roll expressed concerns about the vaccine in development, citing what she believes to be a limited focus on bacteria strains and the complexity of coinfections that may accompany Lyme disease. She emphasized self-education and using prevention tips, like those shared by the Erie County Department of Health.

"It's a backyard problem," she said. "It's a park problem. It's an everywhere problem."

To find out about participating in the UB Lyme Disease vaccine study, parents should contact Catherine Wrona, clinical research coordinator at the Jacobs School, at 716-888-4713 or wrona@buffalo.edu. After informed consent and an enrollment process, trialists will receive three shots over the first six months and a booster after one year.

Lyme disease prevention

• If in a likely tick habitat, walk in the center of trails to avoid overgrown grass, brush and leaf litter along trail edges.

• Use insect repellents approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, which can be found at EPA.gov.

• Check for ticks daily, and bathe or shower as soon as possible after coming indoors from possible tick-laden areas.

• Ticks can cling to clothing. Tumble dry clothes in a hot dryer for 10 minutes to assure to eliminate that risk.

• Keep pets out of the brush, too. They can be infected themselves and carry ticks into a home.