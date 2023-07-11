After being sued by a conservative student group, the University at Buffalo’s Student Association recently agreed to revoke a policy to prohibit student groups from being affiliated with national organizations.

The group, Young Americans for Freedom, had sought a federal injunction to block the policy, but it withdrew that request July 7 after student government voted to revoke the policy.

But the lawsuit itself will proceed because SA and UB still have policies that infringe on the civil rights of student groups, said Caleb Dalton, senior attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which filed the suit on behalf of Young Americans for Freedom.

The student government passed the policy on March 27, two and a half weeks after Young Americans for Freedom hosted a speech by controversial conservative commentator Michael Knowles.

The student government said the policy would help maintain control over its assets, but Young Americans for Freedom claimed it was aimed at penalizing the group for hosting Knowles and giving a platform to speech that some found offensive.

In Knowles’ case, comments he made about “eliminating transgenderism from public life” upset trans and queer students, faculty and supporters, who held protests during Knowles appearance.

The policy would have “derecognized” Young Americans for Freedom as a student group, preventing it from receiving SA funding through UB’s student activity fees, as well as holding informational events and reserving campus space for speakers.

It also would have affected other nationally affiliated UB groups, including Brothers and Sisters in Christ, Turning Point USA, Amnesty International and Circle K (Kiwanis), while it exempted three categories of clubs – academic, engineering and sports clubs – because they rely on competitions that UB doesn’t provide.

But at the same time it rescinded the policy, the student government passed a different resolution that also violates the Constitution, Dalton said.

That new rule requires that club officers sign an “Acknowledgement of Club Officer Responsibilities” statement agreeing to follow SA policies, including one prohibiting a club from being “a separate legal entity” from SA, and that “no agreement between SA (or the club) shall violate, or compel or allow any SA club to violate, any SA, UB or SUNY policy or rule.”

Dalton said forcing groups to “give up their right to exist” if they are separate entities from SA and prohibiting them from making any agreements without SA approval “restricts their Constitutional right to free association.”

“It says that unless they are assimilated into SA, the groups give up their right to associate in order to access those benefits, and that’s what the Constitution prohibits,” he said.

Dalton said UB is also abridging students’ civil rights by giving SA full discretion to decide its own policies, even though it gets its funding from UB’s student activity fees.

“UB basically gives SA the right to discriminate, which it did in response to the Michael Knowles speech, so UB needs to set more neutral guidelines to rein that in,” he said.

The lawsuit names UB as a defendant, along with SA, but UB spokesperson Jerod Dahlgren said it was “a Student Association matter” and directed questions to SA.

SA President Becky Paul Odionhin was not available for comment. SA attorney Joshua Korman did not respond to an email from The Buffalo News.

UB has repeatedly stated its support for freedom of speech and declined requests to cancel Knowles speech in the days leading up to it.

After SA’s March 27 policy change, UB also offered to help any student groups affected “explore alternatives … that may help maintain the benefits of university-wide recognition, including the ability to reserve space on campus, table, fundraise and hold a university financial account."

"As a public university, it is a fundamental value of UB that all members of the campus community have a right to express their views and opinions, regardless of whether others may disagree with those expressions,” UB said at the time.