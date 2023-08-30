The University at Buffalo received more than $123 million in donations for the 2022-23 fiscal year, surpassing the $120 million mark for the first time in its 177-year history.

The record donations set a new milestone in its Boldly Buffalo campaign to raise $1 billion for student support, faculty research and innovative programs that benefit Western New York and the world, UB President Satish K. Tripathi said Wednesday.

The unprecedented support bolsters Tripathi's goal of positioning UB as a Top 25 public research university, and will help create several new endowments, think tanks and initiatives, Tripathi said.

“I am enormously grateful to our alumni, friends and partners for their meaningful investment in UB’s mission of excellence,” Tripathi said.

“While reaching this milestone is significant, we are most excited about the profound impact these philanthropic gifts are having on UB’s transformative education, research innovations and breakthroughs, and our ability to contribute our disciplinary expertise and discoveries to the greater good,” he said.

Among the largest gifts was $5 million from the Bruner Foundation to establish the Rudy Bruner Center for Urban Excellence in UB’s School of Architecture and Planning.

The new center launching this fall will serve as a living resource and tool for research, scholarship and practice related to urban development and the process of enabling beautiful, just and resilient places.