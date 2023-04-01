Besides the nursing and doctor shortages impacting health care in the U.S., there’s another big shortage threatening health worldwide – a huge decline in public health workers who assist and guide entire regions and communities in disease prevention and health crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response, the federal government is beefing up aid via the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration to help more – and more diverse – students enter public health professions, including at the University at Buffalo.

UB recently received a $1.3 million grant to train students at its School of Public Health and Health Professions who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford graduate school.

UB is using the money to directly help students from underrepresented backgrounds finance their public health education. In spring, UB welcomed its first cohort of 20 students into the HRSA program, said Gregory Homish, professor and chair of UB’s Department of Community Health and Health Behavior, which is overseeing the award.

Of the first cohort, 17 students are enrolled in UB's Master of Public Health program, and three are in other graduate certificate programs. Just over half are the first in their family to attend college, Homish said.

“This is a great opportunity for the School of Public Health and Health Professions to help train the public health workforce,” Homish said. “We’re on the forefront of graduating students who possess the in-depth skills that public health employers need to improve health outcomes … Through the HRSA program, we’ll now graduate a larger number of highly skilled candidates for the workforce.”

Studies have found that almost half of all state and local public health workers left their jobs between 2017 and 2021, and another 130,000 are expected to leave by 2025, according to healthaffairs.org.

Some have cited public backlash against efforts to implement health measures such as vaccines and masks. Many have expressed burnout from the demands of the pandemic, which exposed the severity of the shortage of all health care professionals.

Health care systems and educators are responding by offering more support services to aspiring health professionals before they even enter the workforce and are seeking more ways to recruit and retain people interested in public health.

Kim Krytus, assistant dean and director of UB graduate public health programs, said the students in the program include working professionals and current students, as well as new students.

“They come from diverse backgrounds and will greatly help to diversify our local public health workforce, bringing in-depth skills in pandemic preparedness and public health crisis planning, as well as addressing health disparities,” she said.

One of the UB students in the program is Naike Belizaire, who grew up in Haiti and majored in biological sciences with a minor in Africana studies at Binghamton University before coming to UB for her master’s in public health.

“I would not have been able to graduate on time if I didn’t receive this scholarship, because as a full-time independent student who works part time, I wouldn’t be able to pay for school and my living expenses at the same time,” Belizaire said.

Belizaire is exploring becoming a public health program manager focusing on refugee health, Black maternal and child health, and predicting pandemics and epidemics in underserved communities, she said. She is currently working as a research assistant in the Department of Family Medicine at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.