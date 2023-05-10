The United Way of Buffalo & Erie County has raised a grand total of $11.5 million in revenue for its 2022 fundraising campaigns, the charitable organization announced this week.

More than $2.4 million of that figure was raised through two of the agency's special disaster funds, said Jennifer Owen, marketing and communications director for the United Way.

"The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund is a collaboration between the United Way, the Community Foundation and many other local foundation partners that was launched after 5/14," Owen said, referring to the May 14 racist mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in which 10 Black people were killed and three people were wounded.

"The amount we talk about is the United Way's role in raising funds. So we operated the individual giving portal for that collaborative fund, as well as had corporate donations that came through us," Owen added. "So we are just a piece of the big pot that was raised by that fund. It is now being driven by a local steering committee of leaders of color who are doing the planning to determine how the funds will be used for long-term revitalization in East Buffalo."

The other special disaster fund is the Community Resilience Fund, which, Owen said, is an evergreen fund – meaning it is not a one-time funding entity – that was launched in the wake of the December 2022 blizzard as a way for donors to give back following a calamity such as that once-in-a-generation snowstorm that claimed the lives of 46 people.

"So we didn't name it the blizzard fund. Instead, we said we're going to have this fund that exists in perpetuity, so that when there is something that happens in our community that needs special relief, we'll stand it back, we'll re-promote and we'll be able to put resources out immediately into the community," she said.

The remaining $9.1 million raised during last year's campaign includes donor-restricted pledges, as well as the unrestricted funds that fuel the United Way’s direct community impact work and program investments. While this number represents about a 10% decline in revenue, United Way officials remain optimistic, said Trina Burruss, the agency's president and CEO.

“We see things like Wegmans, who for the fifth consecutive year raised over $1 million," Burruss said.

She noted that more than 24,000 donors and over 500 organizations came together to improve the lives of residents in need in the community through last year's United Way campaign.

Unlike in previous years, the agency did not announce a fundraising goal for its 2022 campaign, Owen said.