United flight has 'mechanical issues' arriving in Buffalo

A United Airlines plane landed safely at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Saturday night after having some in-flight mechanical problems.
“The plane did not have any problems landing, but was experiencing some mechanical issues,” said Helen Tederous, spokesperson for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.
The alarm came in at 8:45 p.m., and the plane landed a little after 9 p.m., she said.
The United Airlines flight from Chicago was scheduled to arrive in Buffalo at 8:42 p.m.
Tederous did not have a flight count for how many passengers were aboard the airplane.
