Nearly nine months after Jimmy Batchelor’s tragic death in a raging Buffalo blizzard, his extended family paid their final respects to the man everyone knew as “Skip.”

Batchelor’s cremated remains were buried Friday in a plot under the gentle shade of a pine tree near Scajaquada Creek in Forest Lawn. Late-summer weather accompanied a brief graveside memorial service. It was a far cry from the bitter cold, whipping winds and unrelenting snowfall that led to Batchelor’s death on Dec. 24.

The Christmas weekend blizzard for many Western New Yorkers is already a distant memory, or the latest storm-for-the-ages story of yore to tell. But for Skip Batchelor’s family, nagging questions linger along with the grief over his loss.

A motorist and her passenger found Batchelor, 73, who was mentally disabled and lived in a group home, in the snow at East Ferry Street and Jefferson Avenue and loaded him into her car on Christmas Eve during the height of the blizzard.

The driver, Fantasia Edwards, 27, and her friend Kentrice Gadley tried to get back home, but Edwards’ 2014 Ford Fusion ended up stuck in the snow, and Batchelor died in the car before they could get there.

Skip’s relatives said they were beyond grateful for what Edwards and Gadley – two strangers – did that day. Without them, Skip would have died alone in a snowbank, they said.

“If I had 10,000 tongues I couldn’t thank them enough for having the courage and generosity to get out of their vehicle that night. It was dangerous for them to do that.

And for them to put their lives at stake for someone they didn’t know – it’s just words can’t express our gratitude. We are just so grateful that they didn’t leave him alone,” said Virginia Batchelor, one of Skip’s first cousins.

Jimmy Batchelor was born in Weldon, N.C., in 1949 and moved as a youngster to Buffalo, where he graduated with honors in 1968 from Burgard Vocational High School, according to family members. He also played football, basketball and track and field in high school.

He was known as “Skip” for as long as family members could remember, although no one at the memorial service could recall the reason for the nickname.

After Skip’s mother, Helen, died in 1998, his uncle, Lee Batchelor, Helen’s brother, regularly checked in on him, according to Tonnalee and Virginia, Lee’s daughters.

Another relative, Joseph Dixie Jr., visited regularly with Skip. Cousins usually learned about what Skip was up to when they stopped by his regular spots, Mandella Markey, Dexter Pharmacy, Solo Eats and Gigi’s Restaurant, where Skip had numerous friends who kept tabs on him.

Dixie died Dec. 15, 2022, and the extended Batchelor family already was in mourning over his loss when they learned about what happened to Skip.

Tonnalee Batchelor said she and other members of Skip’s extended family “should have done better” in protecting and advocating for Skip, whose mental health challenges made him vulnerable.

But she also said the family still has questions about why the group home where Skip was living allowed him to leave the facility at all, let alone in clothes that wouldn’t provide adequate protection against the elements.

“We need to ask questions. We need to find out what could’ve been done better. And we need to make sure, as I said before, that no one loses someone in the way we lost our loved one,” she said.

Skip lived since 2013 in a community residence licensed by the state Office of Mental Health and run by the Federation of Neighborhood Centers. Federation officials said in a statement in February that residents were advised to stay put during the storm but the federation is not permitted to restrict them from leaving the premises.

“Maybe nothing could have been done. But you feel like there was something they could have done,” said Darrell Lane, another cousin.

A Buffalo police report had indicated that Batchelor, whose body was recovered from Edwards’ car on Dec. 25, was believed to be homeless. But family members said many people in the community knew him and where he lived. They said they were disturbed to read reports of Skip’s death on social media instead of being contacted directly by the agency that was caring for him.

“The community knew his family because whenever we would go to Gigi’s we would say, ‘Have you seen Skip?’ So we would always get reports about his whereabouts if we didn’t run into him,” said Virginia Batchelor.

Skip was remembered as a “unique character” who cherished his family and friends.

Mary Dixie said she saw more of her cousin when her mother was still alive. Dixie’s mom would pay her bills at the pharmacy where Skip often hung out, and he “would be the first one there to meet us,” she recalled.

“He would just greet you with a big hug and let people know we’re family,” said Dixie. “He loved his family, and he would let anyone know.”

Vallana Harris sang a Christian hymn, “Give Thanks.” Virginia Batchelor, an author and retired college professor, recited a poem she wrote based on her experience of going with her sister to claim Skip’s possessions at the Erie County morgue, where those possessions consisted of 45 cents and a comb.

“Forty-five cents and a comb was all he had when he left to go somewhere, for some reason. Nobody knows,” Batchelor said. “Forty-five cents and a comb he found was something he didn’t need for where he was going. His fare was paid with far more than 45 cents and a comb. Nonetheless, with 45 cents and a comb in his pocket, he made it to his heavenly home.”

Tonnalee Batchelor, who helped organize the service with her sister, said Skip deserved to be celebrated and remembered with a proper burial, even though it was months after he died.

“We had to validate that we loved him, although as I said, balls were dropped. But we did love him. You get so distracted with your own insulated family unit that you forget about the others connected,” she said. “Our father could not rest had we not followed through.”

Edwards and Gadley, the two women who found Skip and tried to save him, did not attend the service. Virginia’s sister, Tonnalee Batchelor, said she would have liked to have met them, but she was at a loss for words about what she would have said.

“Oh my gosh. I’ve thought about that,” she said after the memorial service. “I’ve thought about it and thought about it and thought about it. I just don’t know. I couldn’t come up with anything.”

But she does know that she wishes she could just give them a hug.

“Because words, I mean, what can you possibly say?”