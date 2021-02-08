Unions cautious about planned Tops merger

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Our concern is going to be that they don't try to eliminate union jobs and replace them with nonunion jobs," DeRiso said.

UFCW One has tried unsuccessfully over the years to organize operations at Price Chopper, including at a warehouse and at stores. "Certainly that's not going to stop – in fact, it might make it easier for us," DeRiso said.

DeRiso said the union's relationship with Tops has been "bumpy" at times, marked by Tops' bankruptcy filing and ownership changes.

"But because they're union, we've had that ability to be at the table and fight with them," he said. "That's the key, that's the difference between the two companies."

Teamsters 264 represents 600 warehouse and transportation workers at Tops' warehouse in Lancaster.

Brian Dickman, the local's president and principal executive officer, said he was still gathering details about the merger, but said a Tops official offered him reassurance about the deal.

"They told us that there would be no effect to the contract or to the workforce," he said.

Local 264's contract with Tops has another four years remaining, he said. "I'd be more concerned if we were up this year."

But Dickman also said it was too soon to assess what the merger might mean for members. "I don't know that I'm overly concerned or overly confident in either way at this point."

