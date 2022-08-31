 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unionized staff at Mount St. Mary's Hospital overwhelmingly approves new four-year contract

Members of three bargaining units represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East have overwhelmingly ratified a new four-year contract with Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, Catholic Health and the union announced in a joint statement Wednesday.

The new contract, which extends to March 31, 2026, covers more than 350 hospital workers, including nurses, service and maintenance personnel, technical aides and other professional staff.

The contact provides for wage and benefit increases, addresses staffing shortages and includes sign-on and retention bonuses.

Contract negotiations had been under way since January. The vote by union workers was held Tuesday.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

