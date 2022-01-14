Union votes set for three more Buffalo-area Starbucks

Workers at three more Buffalo-area Starbucks stores will get to vote on whether to join a union.

The National Labor Relations Board gave the green light for union elections at Starbucks stores at Walden Avenue and Anderson Road in Cheektowaga; Sheridan Drive and North Bailey Avenue in Amherst; and Transit and French roads in Depew.

The NLRB said ballots will be mailed to workers Jan. 31 and must be returned by Feb. 22. The agency is scheduled to count the ballots Feb. 23.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The votes will be counted separately for each of the three stores. The Cheektowaga and Depew stores each have 31 workers listed as eligible to vote, while the Amherst store has 41 workers eligible to vote.