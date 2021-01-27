Uniland plans warehouse facility at former Bethlehem Steel campus

The redevelopment of the former Bethlehem Steel complex is taking another step forward, with a proposal by Uniland Development Co. to erect a warehouse building on the site to meet the growing regional demand for more industrial space.
Uniland plans to construct a light manufacturing or warehouse facility of 150,000 square feet on a site along Route 5 in Lackawanna, across from Dona Street.
No tenant has been identified, but the $14.5 million building would add to the inventory of available industrial space, which is extremely tight in Western New York. That shortage has been hampering economic development efforts.
Uniland is seeking to purchase up to 10.27 acres of land in Lackawanna from the Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp. That’s a specialized affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, which owns the 130-acre Bethlehem Steel property.
At $25,000 an acre, that’s a purchase price of up to $256,750, although the actual size of the property and price could be less if some of the land is needed for utilities and a public road, according to terms of the agreement described in ILDC documents.
The land, which was already largely remediated under the state’s Brownfield Cleanup Program, is being sold “cover-ready,” and Uniland is required to complete the cleanup by placing a soil cover on top by March 2026, the documents say.
As part of the project, the ILDC agreed to secure funding and approvals to construct a road into the site. Uniland also plans to seek sales, mortgage recording and property tax breaks from the ECIDA prior to the closing, which will occur within 120 days.
The developer must start construction within a year of the purchase, and must complete the project within 18 months of starting.
The new project comes in response to a request-for-proposals issued by the ILDC in February 2020, seeking a warehouse on “spec.” Industrial, manufacturing and storage space has been at a premium locally for the past few years, with the vacancy rate dipping to record low levels of about 2%.