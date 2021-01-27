Uniland plans warehouse facility at former Bethlehem Steel campus

The redevelopment of the former Bethlehem Steel complex is taking another step forward, with a proposal by Uniland Development Co. to erect a warehouse building on the site to meet the growing regional demand for more industrial space.

Uniland plans to construct a light manufacturing or warehouse facility of 150,000 square feet on a site along Route 5 in Lackawanna, across from Dona Street.

No tenant has been identified, but the $14.5 million building would add to the inventory of available industrial space, which is extremely tight in Western New York. That shortage has been hampering economic development efforts.

Uniland is seeking to purchase up to 10.27 acres of land in Lackawanna from the Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp. That’s a specialized affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, which owns the 130-acre Bethlehem Steel property.

At $25,000 an acre, that’s a purchase price of up to $256,750, although the actual size of the property and price could be less if some of the land is needed for utilities and a public road, according to terms of the agreement described in ILDC documents.