Uniland plans second area warehouse facility, in Lancaster

Not content with just building one new warehouse, Uniland Development Co. is erecting a second one – in Lancaster.
The Amherst-based developer is planning to construct a 150,000-square-foot industrial facility in the Eastport Commerce Center, designed for manufacturing, warehousing, logistics and trucking operations.
Located at 4100 Walden Ave., on part of a sprawling 121-acre property at the corner of Pavement Road, the facility would feature 36-foot ceilings. It would be sandwiched between Lancaster Parkway and Eastport Drive.
Like the same-sized facility announced on Wednesday that Uniland is seeking to build in Lackawanna – on part of the former Bethlehem Steel plant property owned by an affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency – this new one would also cost $14 million to build.
But unlike the other one, this is not a "spec" building designed to meet general demand for industrial space, but is rather an "on-demand" project.
Uniland is seeking to purchase up to 10.27 acres of land in Lackawanna from the Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp.
"We do have some tenants in mind ," said spokeswoman Jill Pawlik. She did not identify them.
"We’ve had the property get some serious looks in recent years and it’s not hard to imagine the types of companies that find new-build industrial space in that location to be very attractive," she said.
The developer has not submitted plans to the town for approvals and permits.
"We’ve been paying a lot of taxes on it for quite some time, so we’re excited to start getting some benefit from the property," Pawlik said.
The warehouse would mark the first construction on the vast site, which Uniland acquired in 2000 with ambitions to create a business and industrial park similar to what it did with CrossPoint Business Park in Amherst. The developer even received a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2003 to spur growth at the park, and worked with Invest Buffalo Niagara and others to promote it.
But even though the land was certified as shovel-ready for development, and Uniland put in the utilities, roads and other infrastructure in 2002, the company has struggled to attract tenants, and had to give up the HUD grant in summer 2012. Used-car giant CarQuest and Yahoo! both looked at the property, but CarQuest never went forward and Yahoo! went to Lockport instead.
Four years ago, Uniland proposed subdividing and rezoning the northern portion of the site, totaling 62 acres, for a new housing development with 98 patio homes and 73 single-family homes. But that never materialized, either.