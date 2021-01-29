 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Uniland plans second area warehouse facility, in Lancaster
0 comments

Uniland plans second area warehouse facility, in Lancaster

Support this work for $1 a month
4100 Walden Ave

Rendering of the proposed warehouse at 4100 Walden Ave., in the Eastport Commerce Center.

 Uniland Development Co.

Not content with just building one new warehouse, Uniland Development Co. is erecting a second one  in Lancaster.

The Amherst-based developer is planning to construct a 150,000-square-foot industrial facility in the Eastport Commerce Center, designed for manufacturing, warehousing, logistics and trucking operations.

Located at 4100 Walden Ave., on part of a sprawling 121-acre property at the corner of Pavement Road, the facility would feature 36-foot ceilings. It would be sandwiched between Lancaster Parkway and Eastport Drive.

Like the same-sized facility announced on Wednesday that Uniland is seeking to build in Lackawanna  on part of the former Bethlehem Steel plant property owned by an affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency  this new one would also cost $14 million to build.

But unlike the other one, this is not a "spec" building designed to meet general demand for industrial space, but is rather an "on-demand" project.

"We do have some tenants in mind ," said spokeswoman Jill Pawlik. She did not identify them.

"We’ve had the property get some serious looks in recent years and it’s not hard to imagine the types of companies that find new-build industrial space in that location to be very attractive," she said.

The developer has not submitted plans to the town for approvals and permits.

"We’ve been paying a lot of taxes on it for quite some time, so we’re excited to start getting some benefit from the property," Pawlik said.

The warehouse would mark the first construction on the vast site, which Uniland acquired in 2000 with ambitions to create a business and industrial park similar to what it did with CrossPoint Business Park in Amherst. The developer even received a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2003 to spur growth at the park, and worked with Invest Buffalo Niagara and others to promote it.

But even though the land was certified as shovel-ready for development, and Uniland put in the utilities, roads and other infrastructure in 2002, the company has struggled to attract tenants, and had to give up the HUD grant in summer 2012. Used-car giant CarQuest and Yahoo! both looked at the property, but CarQuest never went forward and Yahoo! went to Lockport instead.

Four years ago, Uniland proposed subdividing and rezoning the northern portion of the site, totaling 62 acres, for a new housing development with 98 patio homes and 73 single-family homes. But that never materialized, either.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Ciminelli, Uniland revise downtown, Hertel projects to overcome concerns
Local News

Ciminelli, Uniland revise downtown, Hertel projects to overcome concerns

  • Updated

Two major Western New York developers that won approval for projects earlier this year have now tweaked them to address concerns that had been raised by critics. Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. had received clearance from the city in May to proceed with its affordable housing and urban market at 201 Ellicott St. The project, consisting primarily of a five-story

Productive Transportation expands with Grand Island warehouse
Business Local

Productive Transportation expands with Grand Island warehouse

  • Updated

A Tonawanda trucking and logistics company has expanded with significant additional space in Grand Island. Productive Transportation, based at 530 Grand Island Blvd., leased an additional 27,000 square feet of warehouse space at 331 Lang Blvd. on Grand Island. That will give it an opportunity to grow “in a market that has limited warehouse space available to lease,” according

Pinto Construction, Uniland seek Planning Board approval for projects
Local News

Pinto Construction, Uniland seek Planning Board approval for projects

  • Updated

The owner of a Buffalo construction company – who planned four years ago to build a large warehouse on Dingens Street but never followed through – is now proposing a much smaller project at the same site near the Cheektowaga line. James Panepinto’s Pinto Construction Services is proposing to construct a multi-bay garage structure at the rear of the

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News