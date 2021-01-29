Uniland plans second area warehouse facility, in Lancaster

The developer has not submitted plans to the town for approvals and permits.

"We’ve been paying a lot of taxes on it for quite some time, so we’re excited to start getting some benefit from the property," Pawlik said.

The warehouse would mark the first construction on the vast site, which Uniland acquired in 2000 with ambitions to create a business and industrial park similar to what it did with CrossPoint Business Park in Amherst. The developer even received a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2003 to spur growth at the park, and worked with Invest Buffalo Niagara and others to promote it.

But even though the land was certified as shovel-ready for development, and Uniland put in the utilities, roads and other infrastructure in 2002, the company has struggled to attract tenants, and had to give up the HUD grant in summer 2012. Used-car giant CarQuest and Yahoo! both looked at the property, but CarQuest never went forward and Yahoo! went to Lockport instead.

Four years ago, Uniland proposed subdividing and rezoning the northern portion of the site, totaling 62 acres, for a new housing development with 98 patio homes and 73 single-family homes. But that never materialized, either.

