Unifrax workers strike at Tonawanda plant

Workers at Unifrax Corp. went on strike early Tuesday at the company's plant on Fire Tower Drive in the Town of Tonawanda.

About 180 workers, represented by the United Steelworkers Local 2058, are part of the walkout.

An extension of the contract between the union and the Steelworkers expired Jan. 31. Unifrax on Feb. 1 imposed what it called its best and final offer. Unifrax said the two sides had reached an impasse, which the union disputed.

Unifrax on Monday said it had contingency plans to process orders at the site in the event of a strike, and said it expected the walkout to have minimal impact on its operations. Union officials have said they hope the walkout will lead to a resumption of negotiations.

There are now two strikes underway against manufacturers in the Buffalo Niagara region. The other walkout involves 40 workers at an Allegheny Technologies Inc. plant in Lockport, as part of a broader strike against ATI.

Matt Glynn

