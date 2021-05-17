Unifrax workers prepare to strike at Tonawanda plant

About 180 workers at Unifrax Corp.'s plant in Tonawanda were preparing to go on strike Monday just before midnight.

The workers at the Fire Tower Drive facility are represented by United Steelworkers Local 2058. Their contract expired in November.

Unifrax said it expected the strike to have "minimal impact" on its operations.

The facility makes ceramic fiber insulation products used in high-temperature industrial, automotive and fire protection applications.

"We participated in good faith negotiations with the union November last year through January, with the goal of reaching an agreement that is fair and representative of the labor market that exists in Buffalo and Tonawanda," said Brian Walker, Unifrax's chief human resource officer. "While a quick end to the strike would be preferable, we have contingency plans in place that allow us to continue operating the plant for the foreseeable future."

Don Rice, president of Local 2058, said he hopes a strike will prompt a resumption of contract talks.

"Hopefully this will get them back to the table, because now they don't want to talk to us any more," he said.