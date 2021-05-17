 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unifrax workers prepare to strike at Tonawanda plant
0 comments

Unifrax workers prepare to strike at Tonawanda plant

Support this work for $1 a month
Unifrax Corp.

Hourly workers at Unifrax are preparing to strike.

 Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

About 180 workers at Unifrax Corp.'s plant in Tonawanda were preparing to go on strike Monday just before midnight.

The workers at the Fire Tower Drive facility are represented by United Steelworkers Local 2058. Their contract expired in November.

Unifrax said it expected the strike to have "minimal impact" on its operations.

The facility makes ceramic fiber insulation products used in high-temperature industrial, automotive and fire protection applications.

"We participated in good faith negotiations with the union November last year through January, with the goal of reaching an agreement that is fair and representative of the labor market that exists in Buffalo and Tonawanda," said Brian Walker, Unifrax's chief human resource officer. "While a quick end to the strike would be preferable, we have contingency plans in place that allow us to continue operating the plant for the foreseeable future."

Don Rice, president of Local 2058, said he hopes a strike will prompt a resumption of contract talks.

"Hopefully this will get them back to the table, because now they don't want to talk to us any more," he said.

Unifrax earlier this year declared an impasse in negotiations, a step that the union disputed. The company on Feb. 1 implemented what it described as its "full and final offer."

Rice said the two sides are at odds over issues including pay, pension and what Rice described as low compensation for new hires.

"We just want to be able to negotiate a fair contract with them," he said.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News