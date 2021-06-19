 Skip to main content
Unfriendly skies cancel first day of Buffalo waterfront air show
Unfriendly skies cancel first day of Buffalo waterfront air show

Flying Low

Aerialist Rob Holland flies during the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront air show Saturday, June 19, 2021.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Fog Saturday stole the thunder from the first day of the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront air show.

The show’s feature attraction, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, announced on Twitter at 4:21 p.m. that conditions would not allow them to perform Saturday.

“Unfortunately the weather didn’t cooperate with us today,” the Tweet said, “but we are slated to perform tomorrow at 3 p.m. at the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront. Gates open at 10 (a.m.) and the air show starts at noon!”

Sunday’s National Weather Service forecast looks ideal for flying. After a chance of morning showers, skies will be mostly sunny.

Waterfront officials twice postponed the start of Saturday’s show due to fog, then announced that they were working to assess weather conditions.

A few planes took to the skies between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., but visibility continued to be poor.

As for ticket holders to the sold-out event, the buffalowaterfront.com website notes: “Refunds will be processed automatically at the point of purchase in the event of cancelation.”

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

