Unfriendly skies cancel first day of Buffalo waterfront air show

Fog Saturday stole the thunder from the first day of the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront air show.

The show’s feature attraction, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, announced on Twitter at 4:21 p.m. that conditions would not allow them to perform Saturday.

“Unfortunately the weather didn’t cooperate with us today,” the Tweet said, “but we are slated to perform tomorrow at 3 p.m. at the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront. Gates open at 10 (a.m.) and the air show starts at noon!”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Sunday’s National Weather Service forecast looks ideal for flying. After a chance of morning showers, skies will be mostly sunny.

Waterfront officials twice postponed the start of Saturday’s show due to fog, then announced that they were working to assess weather conditions.

A few planes took to the skies between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., but visibility continued to be poor.

As for ticket holders to the sold-out event, the buffalowaterfront.com website notes: “Refunds will be processed automatically at the point of purchase in the event of cancelation.”

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.