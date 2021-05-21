Unfinished study could threaten funding for upstate passenger rail upgrades

"It doesn't take you out of the mix for funding, and I think the Empire Corridor under a Biden administration probably gets something," the official said. "But the reality is it probably has an effect on how much you get. If you are up against a high-speed rail project in North Carolina or on the West Coast, I think the government would rather throw money at a project that's ready to go rather than one that needs further study."

Cuomo has had little to say about wrapping up the study. Instead, in his 2020 State of the State address, he called for convening a panel of engineers to "re-examine and rethink strategies" for bringing high-speed rail to New York.

That was 16 months ago, and the panel has yet to be established.

A DOT spokesman said the department is working with the governor's office to have a panel selected "in the near future."

'Amtrak Joe'

Biden got the nickname "Amtrak Joe" because he took the train from his home in Delaware to Washington, D.C., over the course of three decades while serving in the Senate.

He's now in the position to make a transformational change in passenger rail service.