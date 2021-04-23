'Underwhelming' Niagara Falls visitor center to be replaced with $46 million building

"We have that figured out. It's going to be that way for the summer of '22," Mistretta said. "We're really down only one full tourist season."

Besides the new, 28,000-square-foot building, about one-third larger than the existing one, the plan calls for moving the Western Region State Parks administrative office out of Niagara Falls State Park.

The offices will move to an existing building in DeVeaux Woods State Park, overlooking the Niagara River Gorge, while the current 7,000-square-foot administration building, which is connected to the visitor center by a tunnel, will be opened to the public, hosting historical exhibits about Niagara Falls.

"That's prime real estate," Mistretta said. "As long as the admin has been there, it's been nice, but we can go anywhere."

The visitor center, however, can't go just anywhere. State Parks believes it needs to be fairly close to the falls, while remaining a short walk from the main pedestrian entrance off Prospect Street.

"They absolutely got the location right in 1985. This is the best spot," Mistretta said.