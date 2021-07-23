Understaffing still cited at nursing homes as state gears up for new standards

In following up on the inspection, the Health Department is now seeking a fine against the home, according to a letter from the agency to the facility.

The 200-bed Buffalo Center at 1014 Delaware Ave. has an overall rating of one star, “much below average,” from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Centers Health Care, a New York City-based nursing home chain, acquired the facility around 2015.

Health inspectors at the unannounced visit classified the lack of staffing as “widespread” and an “immediate jeopardy to resident health or safety.”

“The department will continue to hold Buffalo Center and all other providers accountable for the quality of care they provide,” said Jeffrey Hammond, a Health Department spokesman.

A Buffalo Center spokesman said the staffing issue has been corrected through an “aggressive” effort to recruit new workers by offering increased incentives and utilizing staffing agencies which are bringing in workers from outside the Buffalo area.

“Buffalo Center kept the Department of Health informed of all these efforts and the DOH re-surveyed the facility in May and again in June at which time the state looked at the current staffing levels as well as the previous days/weeks.