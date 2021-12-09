Under growing pressure, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras stepping down

On Thursday, Malatras called it quits. He said “recent events” have “become a distraction” for the work needed to be done by SUNY as it endures another wave of the Covid pandemic.

Documents released recently by Attorney General Letitia James, whose August report on allegations of sexual harassment involving Cuomo led to the governor’s resignation, showed Malatras making disparaging remarks about Boylan, a former senior economic development official in the Cuomo administration who in 2019 first tweeted out about the “toxic” work environment in the governor’s office. The following year, she publicly accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, which Cuomo denied.

At the time of his emails – for which he recently apologized – Malatras was president of Empire State College. He became chancellor despite criticisms that the SUNY board broke with a long tradition and did not conduct a national search for the leadership post at the 64-campus SUNY system.

The Cuomo scandal impact has touched some of his key advisers, both in and out of government. Chris Cuomo, the governor’s brother, lost his job at CNN, as well as a book deal, following release of documents showing his role in trying to contain or control the public relations fallout from the governor’s scandals.