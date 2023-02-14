The Uncrowned Queens Institute will debut a new exhibit featuring storied men and women from Buffalo's Black community on Friday at the Buffalo History Museum as part of a Black History Month celebration.

The exhibit, "Say Their Names: Honor Their Legacies," shares the stories and insights of revered community elders through portraits, biographies and video interviews, according to Barbara Seals-Nevergold, an organizer of the event.

"Our goal has always been to collect, to verify or document, and preserve, and then share the histories of African Americans in this region," Seals-Nevergold said in a brief telephone interview with The News on Tuesday.

"There are so many African Americans who are what we call community builders, who worked hard throughout a number of decades, and who at this point in time may seem to be retired but are still working into their 80s, 90s and 100s," she added.

Seals-Nevergold, a former president of the Buffalo Board of Education, founded the Uncrowned Queens Institute as a project with Peggy Brooks-Bertram in 1999, and established it as a nonprofit in 2003.

Friday's exhibit will open at 6 p.m. and feature 11 honorees.

"Peggy and I also have our short bios and interviews with us, as well. So we have a baker's dozen," Seals-Nevergold said.

"They have a history to tell," she added.

The recorded histories are fairly brief, and include information about the honorees backgrounds, challenges they have faced and significant contributions they have made to the local community, along with advice they offer to the younger generations about tackling discrimination and uplifting the community.

"Many of the honorees will be there in person. The interviews are going to be available on the YouTube channel, as well as the exhibit itself will include photos and a bit about each of these individuals," Seals-Nevergold said.

Among the senior community builders who will be featured in the exhibit are Clifford Bell, a former Buffalo Common Council Member-at-Large who spearheaded the construction of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bust in MLK Park with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

Retired educator and former Buffalo School Board member Florence Johnston will also be featured, as well as Paul Woods, a soon-to-be centenarian on Feb. 20 and a World War II veteran who fought in the Pacific Theater and earned three Bronze Stars and a Liberation of the Philippines Medal. Woods is also a father of 15, including Central District Buffalo School Board Member Paulette Woods.