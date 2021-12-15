Unclear who is behind fundraiser for Tonawanda cop fired after 4 suspensions

Supporters of a Town of Tonawanda police officer who was fired last month following his fourth suspension in four years are holding an event to raise money for him and his family.
Thursday’s fundraiser at a South Buffalo tavern comes one week after former Officer Michael Lewandowski appealed his firing by the Tonawanda Town Board.
Officer Michael G. Lewandowski had served previous suspensions for forcibly removing spectators from Town Court, pressuring a state trooper to fix a ticket issued to a relative and pursuing a suspect in violation of department policy.
The court challenge argues that the town undertook a flawed disciplinary process and singled Lewandowski out for punishment.
"I think he deserved better than this," said Emily Trott, Lewandowski's attorney.
The town has not yet formally responded to the appeal, but Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger defended the Town Board's decision to fire Lewandowski.
Attorney Emily Trott said the town's selective release of disciplinary records for two incidents are an attempt to sway public opinion against her client.
"We reviewed all of the information presented to us, including the hearing officer's report," Emminger said. "After all that due diligence being done, our action to terminate was justified, in our opinion."
It's not clear who is behind the fundraiser, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub on Seneca Street, according to a ticket to the event seen by The Buffalo News. Requested donations to the Lewandowski family are $25 per guest.
Paul D. Weiss, an attorney for the Town of Tonawanda Police Club, said he was aware of the fundraiser, but didn't know whether it was officially sanctioned by the union.
Emminger and town Police Chief James P. Stauffiger also declined to address the event. Trott said Lewandowski's former colleagues are not organizing the fundraiser.
"Everybody's too scared," she said.
Lewandowski is a Marine combat veteran who, in 2019, was named the American Legion's law enforcement officer of the year for Erie County and New York state, after he pursued and arrested a domestic violence suspect armed with a handgun.
But he lost his position as a town police officer on Nov. 8, following four suspensions since 2017.
In the Town Court incident, surveillance video taken outside the courtroom showed Lewandowski throwing punches at a man and roughly shoving his female companion's head back against the wall.
The town began proceedings to terminate Lewandowski after he was most recently suspended without pay for his response in November 2020 to a neighbor dispute.
A hearing officer considered four charges against Lewandowski and concluded two provided the Town Board with grounds to terminate the officer.
Lewandowski's lawyer had previously argued that the hearing officer, Paul G. Joyce, should have been disqualified because his law firm, Colucci and Gallaher, has represented the town in other matters.
But a State Supreme Court justice rejected this argument in an order filed in October.
Trott on Dec. 8 filed a new appeal of Lewandowski's termination, repeating the contention that Joyce was conflicted. The petition also argues that department brass wouldn't allow Trott into meetings with her client, the town relied on the wrong legal principle in terminating Lewandowski, Stauffiger – as Lewandowski's uncle – waited too long to recuse himself from the disciplinary process and town officials invited undue media attention to Lewandowski.
"Thus, not only has Mr. Lewandowski lost his job, but he also lost his ability to apply for another law enforcement position due to the negative publicity," she wrote.
State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek will hold an initial hearing in the appeal Wednesday.
Trott said she has won an order that stays, or puts off, the town's termination of Lewandowski. Emminger, however, said Lewandowski remains fired because the judge granted a hearing on the stay request and has not ruled on the request itself.