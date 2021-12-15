Unclear who is behind fundraiser for Tonawanda cop fired after 4 suspensions

Supporters of a Town of Tonawanda police officer who was fired last month following his fourth suspension in four years are holding an event to raise money for him and his family.

Thursday’s fundraiser at a South Buffalo tavern comes one week after former Officer Michael Lewandowski appealed his firing by the Tonawanda Town Board.

Tonawanda fires town cop suspended four times since 2017 Officer Michael G. Lewandowski had served previous suspensions for forcibly removing spectators from Town Court, pressuring a state trooper to fix a ticket issued to a relative and pursuing a suspect in violation of department policy.

The court challenge argues that the town undertook a flawed disciplinary process and singled Lewandowski out for punishment.

"I think he deserved better than this," said Emily Trott, Lewandowski's attorney.

The town has not yet formally responded to the appeal, but Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger defended the Town Board's decision to fire Lewandowski.

+2 Lawyer for Tonawanda cop suspended 4 times since 2017 accuses town of 'hatchet job' Attorney Emily Trott said the town's selective release of disciplinary records for two incidents are an attempt to sway public opinion against her client.

"We reviewed all of the information presented to us, including the hearing officer's report," Emminger said. "After all that due diligence being done, our action to terminate was justified, in our opinion."

It's not clear who is behind the fundraiser, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub on Seneca Street, according to a ticket to the event seen by The Buffalo News. Requested donations to the Lewandowski family are $25 per guest.