Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday it isn't yet known when – or even if – asylum-seekers will be coming to Erie County from New York City.

Hochul, during an appearance in Amherst, said the state still is assessing possible locations, including state college dormitories, for housing migrants to alleviate the pressure on New York City.

"Our responsibility as a state is to offer (New York City) various locations that could work, if we need them to work," she said.

Hochul said a shuttered jail in Harlem is being repurposed to house about 500 migrants. And a hangar at John F. Kennedy International Airport might also be turned into a shelter, for potentially an additional 500 migrants.

"We've been very focused on surveying all of the state assets, including SUNY dorms, shuttered psychiatric centers, anywhere we can find space to help take some of the burden off New York City and their shelter environments," Hochul said.

Hochul expressed gratitude to county executives, including Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, for expressing their willingness to help.

"We just don't know whether the need is going to be there," she said. "It's all about just preparing.

"A lot of people are saying the sky is falling, before anything has even happened," Hochul said. "The vast vast majority of these people are simply seeking legal, humanitarian relief. They're here legally. They have a right to seek asylum in this country, based on what they've had to endure in their home countries. Many, many are women and children."

Hochul drew a comparison to refugees from countries such as Burma, Thailand and Somalia, who have settled in Buffalo in recent years and boosted the region's population.

"They are now part of the economy here," she said. "They're starting businesses. Their children are in schools and the next generation's going to be leading this community. So we've seen the benefits of this legal migration, and we want to make sure we're ready. "

Hochul said the federal government could help by authorizing the new migrants to join the workforce more quickly.

"I have so many employers and farmers who are desperately in need of good workers," she said. "These people came here for work. I have met a number of them. They simply want to have a chance to work and receive legal asylum.

"There's a great opportunity here for upstate farmers in particular," she said. "We have 5,000 farm openings today."