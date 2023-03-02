A winter storm could bring up to 4 inches of snow beginning Friday afternoon but there's still considerable uncertainty about the mix of snow, rain and freezing rain that will hit the region, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Models show the storm, moving into the area from the Ohio valley, will arrive in time for the Friday afternoon commute and linger into the early morning hours Saturday, bringing on-and-off snow, sleet and rain, with higher snowfall totals likely north of the Thruway, said NWS meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo.

More wintry weather is coming Friday afternoon through Saturday. A burst of heavy snow will hinder the Friday evening commute across Western NY, with a potential for 4"+ of snow. Snow will reach the Eastern Lake Ontario region Friday evening with 8"+ possible. pic.twitter.com/5c8i41OX94 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) March 2, 2023

Friday will start off mostly dry before precipitation enters the picture by 4 p.m., initially in the form of rain before turning to snow. Heavy snow falling at a rate of 1 or 2 inches per hour is possible, comparable to the storm that hit the region on Monday, Pandolfo said.

By late Friday afternoon into the evening and overnight hours, sleet and rain again will mix in with the snow, cutting back on the snowfall totals in some areas. Generally, northern Erie County and Niagara County will see more, longer-lasting snow, Pandolfo said.

The initial storm should bring 2 to 4 inches of snow with additional snowfall of an inch or less on Saturday, which will remain messy, Pandolfo said.