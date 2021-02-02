Unapproved by FDA, Ivermectin useful as Covid-19 treatment, local doctors say

The McGuire facility at Harris Hill and the Elderwood facility in Amherst are two of the busiest Covid-19 treatment facilities in Western New York.

Ivermectin is a controversial drug in some circles, because the FDA has advised doctors against using it to treat coronavirus, saying more testing is needed.

But some physicians are using Ivermectin as part of the arsenal of drugs to combat a virus that has killed more than 430,000 Americans.

“I’ve been offering it to my Covid patients for three or four weeks now, with generally good results. I’m cautiously optimistic,” said Madejski, who emphasized that he was speaking for himself and not as a representative of the state medical society. “I’ve given it to about a dozen patients. A couple of them, who were in the early stages of Covid, made remarkable progress. None of my patients have been hurt by it. The side effects are benign.”

Of his experience using Ivermectin at the Elderwood nursing home, Shields said, “Since December, we’ve given it to 90 patients at the Covid unit in Amherst, with the consent of the patients or their families. Eighty of them are still with us. It does appear to be helping our patients. It’s not harming them. We haven’t had one patient suffer harmful side effects.”