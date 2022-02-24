Ukrainians in Buffalo fear Russian invasion of their ancestral home

This story was published originally online Feb. 18

Like many Ukrainians living in Buffalo, Sophia Kenn worries about the 130,000 troops Russia amassed on the border of her homeland.

"I am just praying that we are all going to be safe and have peace in the world," said Kenn, who emigrated to Buffalo 30 years ago from Ukraine. "We are all hoping. Nobody wants to have casualties – on both sides."

Kenn stays up late to monitor international news and the latest reports from Ukraine, where clocks are set seven hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time.

While many Americans worry about the effects of a war on combatants, civilians and its impact on Europe, local Ukrainians are absorbed knowing their ancestral home, where friends and family live, are under threat of attack by Russia at any time.

They say the buildup of troops brings to mind Russia's invasion and annexation of the Crimean peninsula eight years ago. Like then, some residents are sending medical supplies to Ukraine as one way to demonstrate solidarity against the Russian threat.