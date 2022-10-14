Water damage and faded painted wall designs dimmed the sparkle of the colorful Great Hall on the second floor of the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center.

Now, with plaster work and other repairs complete, the fanciful painted patterns and murals are being refurbished in the popular venue for concerts, weddings, Halloween parties and other special events.

Dianna Derhak, a Ukrainian and native Buffalonian, is repainting the decorative wall and ceiling patterns drawn in the 1950s to celebrate Ukrainian resistance in prior centuries. She's also creating new stencil patterns in areas that suffered extensive water damage to reflect Ukraine's current struggle for freedom.

"When these patterns were created in the late-1950s, Ukraine was in resistance," Derhak said. "Today, Ukraine is proudly standing for freedom for the entire world, and that's why the new pattern had to be different to honor today."

The new pattern Derhak created was inspired by the song "Hey Hey Rise Up," which she said "was part of the resistance in Ukraine and is, today, the song of Ukraine." Pink Floyd regrouped earlier this year to perform the song with a prerecorded vocal by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk.

She has included hidden words and images in the wall patterns and central arch to convey Ukraine's quest for freedom. Flags of some of Ukraine's allies are included, including Poland, U.S., Britain and Canada.

There is also an unexpected, hard-to-find Buffalo Bills logo.

"The Buffalo Bills are such a huge part of the community and the Ukrainian community," Derhak said.

Painting the hall has been a spiritual experience further tying her to the war effort, she said.

"If you look at this room, it looks like a Byzantine cathedral," Derhak said. "And most of the time, it is so quiet that it takes you to that deep place. So when I am painting, I am thinking about Ukraine and what is happening, and literally praying that things not only work out, but that this is a time that becomes a new stage for the entire world – that the rule of law matters and that it's not OK to attack anyone."

Derhak's parents came to the United States as refugees after World War II. Dnipro began in 1908 as a German social club. After it fell into disrepair, it was purchased by the Ukrainian community in 1945 from the City of Buffalo. It was a central meeting place for Ukrainians when her parents arrived. Derhak went there as a young girl.

The painted patterns in the Great Hall were created in the late 1950s by Ukrainian artists Marian Boraczok and Adam Antonyshyn, who made stencils and taught community members in a paint-by-numbers manner.

There are images of historic figures, including the 19th and 20th century poets Taras Shevchenko and Ivan Franko, whose writings were a call to action against the Russian empire, Derhak said.

"It is almost like he is the father of what is, today, this drive for freedom," she said of Shevchenko.

Derhak, a graduate of Villa Maria Academy and the University at Buffalo, was a trial lawyer in criminal and civil law after earning a law degree from the University of Houston Law Center.

But Derhak never lost her love of art.

"I think I was the artist before I became an attorney," she said. "My parents were immigrants, and art wasn't seen as something even feasible. The call to it became great."

Desiring to get closer to her Ukrainian roots, where she still has family, Derhak lived in Ukraine for 14 years. She maintains an apartment there and returns often.

"I discovered that the country is alive and well and passionate and driven, and we can now see that on display with the way Ukraine is fighting," Derhak said. "I am so proud."

She returned to Buffalo about 10 years ago to care for her aging parents, who have since died, and stayed. The Ukrainian community is a big reason why.

She said she is honored to be painting the hall she attended as a child.

"It's one of the most widely used art halls in Buffalo," Derhak said. "It's reasonably priced, and it's got the vibe."

She also provided $20,000 toward the making of "A Rising Fury," a documentary that traces the evolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

A sunflower Derhak painted was auctioned for $10,000. She raised another $10,000 through a project in which she taught people how to paint.

"I was very honored to help push the film over the finish line so it would actually come out," Derhak said.

Michael Liwicki, a member of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, is excited by the Dnipro restoration effort.

"Given the war that's going on, this has a very personal effect on me," said Liwicki, a retired FBI agent who worked in Russian foreign counter-intelligence.

"I worked against the KGB and Mr. Putin and the Russians for many years in New York, and now back home in Buffalo, and this takes on a whole new meaning," he said. "I want to see this totally reconstructed and remain the cultural center for Ukrainians in the Western New York area."