Ukraine Resolve beer project spreads from WNY to Boston Beer breweries

A collaborative craft beer project launched in Western New York to aid Ukraine has been joined by Boston Beer Co., which is making and serving Resolve Ukraine beer at its Samuel Adams, Dogfish Head and other breweries.

The recipe for the beer – named after the Ukrainian people’s resolve to protect their country – was devised by 42 North Brewing Co. in East Aurora and 2085 Brewery in Kyiv, Ukraine, which is sharing it in hopes other breweries will make and sell Resolve to benefit humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Boston Beer announced that each of its nine taprooms around the country would brew the traditional Kellerbier – an unfiltered German-style pilsner – and have it for sale this spring. The company also is donating $50,000 to one of two causes embraced by 42 North and 2085 – World Central Kitchen, which is supplying nearly 300,000 hot meals a day to refugees on the ground in Ukraine and at camps in neighboring countries.

Four World Central Kitchen staff were wounded and one of its hubs in Ukraine destroyed by a Russian missile in mid-April.

Boston Beer said the husband of its chief marketing officer, Lesya Lysyj, is in Ukraine helping to transport refugees out of the country to escape the Russian siege.

“When our brewers shared the Resolve collaboration concept from peers at 42 North and 2085 Breweries, we knew we had to get involved in a meaningful way,” Lysyj said. “Craft beer is a revolution and has always brought people together.”

A list of Western New York breweries brewing Resolve, and the recipe, can be found at resolveukrainebeer.com.

