 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ukraine Resolve beer project spreads from WNY to Boston Beer breweries

  • Updated
  • 0
Resolve beer 42 North

Resolve from 42 North is part of a collaboration with 2085 Brewery in Kyiv, Ukraine, and more than 23 other breweries worldwide.

 Courtesy 42 North
Support this work for $1 a month

A collaborative craft beer project launched in Western New York to aid Ukraine has been joined by Boston Beer Co., which is making and serving Resolve Ukraine beer at its Samuel Adams, Dogfish Head and other breweries.

The recipe for the beer – named after the Ukrainian people’s resolve to protect their country – was devised by 42 North Brewing Co. in East Aurora and 2085 Brewery in Kyiv, Ukraine, which is sharing it in hopes other breweries will make and sell Resolve to benefit humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Boston Beer announced that each of its nine taprooms around the country would brew the traditional Kellerbier – an unfiltered German-style pilsner – and have it for sale this spring. The company also is donating $50,000 to one of two causes embraced by 42 North and 2085 – World Central Kitchen, which is supplying nearly 300,000 hot meals a day to refugees on the ground in Ukraine and at camps in neighboring countries.

Four World Central Kitchen staff were wounded and one of its hubs in Ukraine destroyed by a Russian missile in mid-April.

People are also reading…

Boston Beer said the husband of its chief marketing officer, Lesya Lysyj, is in Ukraine helping to transport refugees out of the country to escape the Russian siege.

“When our brewers shared the Resolve collaboration concept from peers at 42 North and 2085 Breweries, we knew we had to get involved in a meaningful way,” Lysyj said. “Craft beer is a revolution and has always brought people together.”

A list of Western New York breweries brewing Resolve, and the recipe, can be found at resolveukrainebeer.com.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Higher Education Reporter

I'm the new Higher Education reporter on The Buffalo News business enterprise team. I previously worked at The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo. I'm a Rochester native with family in Buffalo. Email me at jgramza@buffnews.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lankans hold national strike over economic crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News