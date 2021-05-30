UB's Venice exhibit highlights Buffalo, Wilson Centennial Park

The exhibit has proven to be an excellent opportunity to introduce Buffalo to Europeans and highlight good things that are occurring, Shibley said.

"What we have done is to say, 'Look at our city,' " Shibley said. "It's not unvarnished, but we're describing circumstances we are overcoming in some cases, and have begun to be overcome in others."

Shibley said the storyboards and the film by Delaney will be presented together in Buffalo at a later date, but those details have yet to be worked out.

Julia Jamrozik, an assistant professor of architecture at UB, designed the exhibit in collaboration with Aberg-Riger and architecture students Lukas Fetzko, Stanicka Mathurin, Rutuja Shinde and Christopher Sweeney.

With considerable competition at the Biennale vying for attention, Jamrozik sought a different way to draw readers in, which led her to bring Aberg-Riger into the mix.

"I was really intrigued by how she presents sometimes very difficult information in a very accessible way, in a rich story visually," Jamrozik said. “The idea behind the exhibit design is to try to show the complexity of the story while at the same time facilitating a coherent yet memorable visitor experience.”