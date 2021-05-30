UB's Venice exhibit highlights Buffalo, Wilson Centennial Park

The 21 storyboards assembled along a room's blue-green walls at the prestigious Venice Architecture Biennale in Venice, Italy, read like a graphic novel.
The illustrated panels – a jumbled array of photographs, documents and drawings, wrapped around text – compose "Buffalo Constructing Buffalo: From Olmsted to Van Valkenburgh." The stories by visual artist Ariel Aberg-Riger tell of the city's history through planning and land decisions, including critical times when philanthropy and civic engagement came together to create public spaces for all.
The sheer scale of the playground proposed for LaSalle Park promises a vast playland unlike any in Western New
A focal point of the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning's exhibit is how the school and UB's Regional Institute have guided West Side residents and others in a multiyear planning process, with the public's participation helping to shape the transformation of LaSalle Park into the emerging, world-class Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.
The exhibit, which began May 20 and runs to Nov. 21, marks the second consecutive time UB was invited to participate in the reputable international art exhibition.
"It's quite an honor for a school to be invited to exhibit in a collateral event like this at the Venice Biennale," said Robert Shibley, dean of the School of Architecture and Planning. "It's like being invited to the architectural Olympics."
To see the storyboards, along with other materials at the exhibition, go to http://ap.buffalo.edu/buffaloconstructingbuffalo.html.
Individual UB faculty members were invited in the past to present their work in the event's U.S. Pavilion. The architecture school's first invite was in 2018, and they elected to screen the short documentary "See it Through Buffalo" at the Palazzo Bembo, a major tourist site. The film was made by faculty member Gregory Delaney working with filmmaker John Paget.
"Hundreds of thousands of people got introduced to our love affair with the City of Buffalo," Shibley said.
The following year, the Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice invited Shibley to show the film with architecture and planning deans from Yale and Harvard in attendance. Afterward, the three deans discussed what responsibility schools of architecture and planning have to their local communities.
"That was pretty good company for UB," Shibley said.
Conceptual design includes a lagoon providing access to the water’s edge, a hill for sunset watchers and snow sledders. “In our minds, the park is a little too flat,” said Michael Van Valkenburgh, whose Brooklyn-based firm is redesigning the
UB's exhibit this year is in the Palazzo Mora – "a very stately palace environment," Shibley said – where there is even more traffic. Unfortunately, the pandemic took a sizeable toll on attendance the opening week, and that is expected to continue for some time – if not the duration.
A video Paget made about "Imagine LaSalle" is also being shown. The film is about the early planning stage for the park, which saw considerable outreach to park users and neighborhood residents. A community focus group also visited other parks in the country to gain a broader perspective of what could be possible for Wilson Centennial Park.
The exhibit has proven to be an excellent opportunity to introduce Buffalo to Europeans and highlight good things that are occurring, Shibley said.
"What we have done is to say, 'Look at our city,' " Shibley said. "It's not unvarnished, but we're describing circumstances we are overcoming in some cases, and have begun to be overcome in others."
Shibley said the storyboards and the film by Delaney will be presented together in Buffalo at a later date, but those details have yet to be worked out.
Julia Jamrozik, an assistant professor of architecture at UB, designed the exhibit in collaboration with Aberg-Riger and architecture students Lukas Fetzko, Stanicka Mathurin, Rutuja Shinde and Christopher Sweeney.
With considerable competition at the Biennale vying for attention, Jamrozik sought a different way to draw readers in, which led her to bring Aberg-Riger into the mix.
"I was really intrigued by how she presents sometimes very difficult information in a very accessible way, in a rich story visually," Jamrozik said. “The idea behind the exhibit design is to try to show the complexity of the story while at the same time facilitating a coherent yet memorable visitor experience.”
One section of the exhibit's vibrant panels tells the story of William Dorsheimer, a businessman and philanthropist who, upon marveling at Frederick Law Olmsted's design of Central Park, was instrumental in bringing Olmsted to Buffalo to create his first park system. It is also a lead-in to how a foundation established in the name of late Buffalo Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr. led to the hiring of acclaimed landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh and a $50 million investment in Wilson Centennial Park.
The UB students designed a special table at the center of the room, fabricated by exhibit organizers, that allows exhibit-goers to delve into planning reports and technical drawings for the new park, as well as into Imagine LaSalle studies.
"You can get an overview from big images or dive deeper with reports and planning documents and drawing sets," Jamrovic said.
The changes coming to Wilson Centennial Park include a new bridge to better connect the neighborhood on the other side of I-190 with the park, a sledding hill and meadow, a new playground, enhanced ballfields and dog park and new landscaping with 2,500 additional trees and new ways to access the river.
Construction is expected to begin in 2022.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.