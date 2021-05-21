UBMD medical complex, part of Amherst Central Park plan, OK'd by town

A medical office and surgery center that is a key initial project within the sprawling proposed Amherst Central Park development received a critical approval Thursday night from the town's Planning Board.
Board members reviewed and approved the site plan for the 163,200-square-foot structure and determined the project in Amherst's Audubon section would not significantly harm the environment.
UBMD is working with Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. to construct the one- and two-story medical building on about 15 acres of existing parkland and sports fields at 500 Maple Road, just to the east of the town's Northtown Center ice rink complex and south of Millersport Highway. The teams that use those fields must find new places to play and practice.
The Planning Board had approved a site plan for the project last September but the developer submitted a new plan for review after making changes to the proposal. Attorney Sean Hopkins told the board the alterations included increasing the size of the building from 137,500 square feet and boosting the surface parking from 621 spaces to 816 spaces.
The project generated little public discussion Thursday, with just one neighbor, Arlene Merowitz, raising concerns about traffic and drainage if the project goes through.
She's had good experiences with UBMD doctors but, Merowitz said, "I just wish they were putting their project somewhere else."
Hopkins responded the newest version of the project no longer extends North Maplemere Road into the development site and water won't run off the site onto adjacent properties.
He emphasized this is a standalone project and it's not directly connected to the larger planned redevelopment of the property just to the east of the UBMD site.
Officials from the Town of Amherst and Mensch Capital Partners, owners of the former Westwood Country Club, have described the UBMD project as a launching point for the Amherst Central Park concept that would reshape Westwood, the Audubon Golf Course and the Northtown Center recreation complex.
The Amherst Town Board last summer rezoned the UBMD site and approved a contract with Bones and Guts LLC, the group of doctors and investors behind it. The group last year estimated the medical center could cost $40 million and said it hoped to move in by late 2021, though this was before the developer scaled back the building and submitted a second site plan for review.
Future phases of the Amherst Central Park plan include converting Westwood into a public park with a theater and arts venue; transforming the 18-hole Audubon course into a 9-hole course with a virtual reality golf center and new sports fields; and new residential, commercial and athletic space running along a central green. The work would take place over the next decade or so.