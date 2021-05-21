UBMD medical complex, part of Amherst Central Park plan, OK'd by town

Hopkins responded the newest version of the project no longer extends North Maplemere Road into the development site and water won't run off the site onto adjacent properties.

He emphasized this is a standalone project and it's not directly connected to the larger planned redevelopment of the property just to the east of the UBMD site.

Officials from the Town of Amherst and Mensch Capital Partners, owners of the former Westwood Country Club, have described the UBMD project as a launching point for the Amherst Central Park concept that would reshape Westwood, the Audubon Golf Course and the Northtown Center recreation complex.

The Amherst Town Board last summer rezoned the UBMD site and approved a contract with Bones and Guts LLC, the group of doctors and investors behind it. The group last year estimated the medical center could cost $40 million and said it hoped to move in by late 2021, though this was before the developer scaled back the building and submitted a second site plan for review.

Future phases of the Amherst Central Park plan include converting Westwood into a public park with a theater and arts venue; transforming the 18-hole Audubon course into a 9-hole course with a virtual reality golf center and new sports fields; and new residential, commercial and athletic space running along a central green. The work would take place over the next decade or so.

