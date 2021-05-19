UBMD medical complex in Amherst faces key review

The Amherst Planning Board on Thursday will review the site plan for a medical office and surgery center that is a key initial project within the sprawling Amherst Central Park development in the town's Audubon section.

UBMD is working with Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. to construct the 163,200-square-foot building on about 15 acres of existing parkland and sports fields at 500 Maple Road, just to the east of the town's Northtown Center ice rink complex. The project also calls for 816 surface parking spaces.

The Amherst Town Board last year rezoned the site to make way for the development and determined the project, which has drawn criticism from some residents, wouldn't significantly harm the environment.

The UBMD complex is a first step in the larger redevelopment of the former Westwood Country Club, the Audubon Golf Course and the Northtown Center recreation complex the town has pursued with private developers Mensch Capital Partners.

