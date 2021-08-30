UBMD doctors to host free online back-to-school program Tuesday evening

Four doctors with UBMD Physicians’ Group, concerned about a potential spike in local Covid-19 cases as the new school year starts, will host a free online program Tuesday for parents and guardians.

“Back-to-School, but not Back-to-Normal: Navigating the return to school” will start at 7 p.m.

“For those heading back to school, we know this is a tumultuous time,” said Dr. Kevin Gibbons, executive director of the UBMD group and senior associate dean for clinical affairs in the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “Many parents are worried about how their children may be affected by the circulating Delta variant, how it will affect schools and the impact it may have on their child’s physical and mental health.”

UBMD health providers are particularly concerned about children under 12 who cannot get vaccinated and pregnant women with school-aged children.

Gibbons will moderate the talk with two pediatricians, an OB/GYN, and a child and adolescent psychiatrist. Topics include Covid-19 school safety for children, including those with special care needs; the impact of sleep on the immune system and vaccine efficacy; what pregnant moms with school-aged children need to know; and how families can manage return-to-school anxieties.

Registration is required at bit.ly/3sGorWi.

