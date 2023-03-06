The University at Buffalo is straddling a fine line in how it handles Thursday’s visit by controversial political commentator Michael Knowles, balancing free speech on campus with its ongoing efforts to prioritize inclusivity.

On the free speech side, UB is not standing in the way of a conservative student political group's event that will bring in a controversial media host, who last week called for "transgenderism" to be "eradicated" from public life.

At the same time, UB leaders are trying to make clear the university values diversity, inclusion, equity, social justice and mutual respect. On Monday, as the controversy roiled on social media, the university sought to clarify its commitment to "fostering a safe, welcoming environment at all times.”

“Please know that our commitment to transgender inclusion is stronger than one speaker and one event,” said Sharon Nolan-Weiss, director for UB’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, in a UB statement updated early Monday morning. “It is ongoing and will continue through our policies, our educational offerings, our resources, and our interactions.”

The controversy ahead of the Knowles event on Thursday echoes debates happening at colleges across the country. Schools for years have had to face these types of discussions when high-profile controversial speakers are scheduled to appear at an institution of higher learning. Last year, a speech by Allen West, a former congressman and Tea Party figure, sparked student protests at UB's North Campus.

On Sunday, the head of UB's Gender Institute and two other professors wrote a letter to UB President Satish Tripathi urging him to cancel the Knowles event. Community leaders have also voiced their opposition to Knowles' visit, and the union representing graduate and teaching assistants said Monday it was "profoundly disgusted" that UB would allow the speech to go on.

UB won't keep student club from bringing controversial conservative commentator Michael Knowles to speak UB released a statement Sunday about the upcoming appearance of Michael Knowles. The university said it supports the “fundamental right of its community and invited guests to peacefully express their views and opinions – even when others disagree.”

At the center of the issue is Knowles, who gave a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend where he called for "transgenderism" to be "eradicated" from public life. He has been invited to speak Thursday by the student group Young Americans for Freedom, and for now, those plans remain intact.

On the one side, UB is trying to uphold the principles of free speech in the First Amendment and the exchange of ideas – even if some of them may be extreme. UB says it does not want to tell the student chapter that it can’t invite controversial speakers to campus, even if the views of the speaker may be hurtful or demeaning.

“Universities, especially public ones, have to balance these concerns with their obligation to allow for free speech,” said Zach Greenberg, senior program officer from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, which touts itself as a defender of free speech rights on college campuses.

“Speakers who come to campus may not agree with the university or the university doesn’t agree with the speaker, but you can have a wide variety of speakers on campus without endorsing what they say," Greenberg said.

“Although people may be offended by what Knowles has to say and has said previously, the mere offensiveness of the speaker’s viewpoints doesn’t disqualify the speaker and the student group from their First Amendment protections,” he added.

Colleges take differing approaches

This type of controversy swirling around a visit by Knowles to a college campus has happened before. Knowles’ talks at schools have often sparked protests and sometimes have been canceled due to public pressure.

Last year, when Knowles spoke at Boston University, multiple student group members walked out of the auditorium. The groups also organized safe spaces throughout campus for trans and queer students while the event was being held.

In a statement at the time, BU said it believes that “freedom of speech and expression are essential to, and compatible with, the principles articulated in Boston University’s Statement on Diversity.” It added that the “remedy for speech that some may find hurtful, offensive, or even hateful is not suppression of speech, but more speech.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Then there are schools like the Catholic private institution, the University of St. Thomas, which last year rejected the university’s College Republicans chapter’s request to host Knowles. According to administrators, all campus speakers must “align with our St. Thomas Conviction Statements on dignity and diversity.”

Spencer Williams, a transgender graduate student at UB, said the university's failure to take a stronger stance against Knowles’ visit perpetuates the idea that there is a lack of understanding and sympathy for trans people.

Williams is pressing for "something more rigorous at a top public research institution than the intellectually bankrupt rhetoric of Michael Knowles, and something more readily tangible than UB’s deference to the First Amendment in their complicit and passive platforming of him, and by extension, his call for the eradication of ‘transgenderism’ from ‘public life entirely.’ ”

West speech drew protests

It’s also not the first time that a Knowles’ appearance has created controversy at the University at Buffalo.

Knowles was originally slated to speak at the school in April of last year, weeks after another Young Americans for Freedom-sponsored speech by Allen West, a former congressman and Tea Party figure, sparked student protests on the North Campus.

YAF wound up postponing Knowles’ speech, citing “time constraints, and discussions with the Student Association” and a “need to hire security outside of the university,” following allegations of online threats made toward protestors, UB’s campus newspaper The Spectrum reported.

Three police reports were filed by people alleging they were harassed or assaulted by demonstrators after last year’s early April speech by West in the Student Union.

The president of the UB chapter of Young Americans for Freedom said she hid from the crowd in a men's bathroom while being pursued by demonstrators, while the group's treasurer was allegedly punched and kicked after the event in front of Knox Hall.

YAF seeks to introduce students and student activists to conservative ideas through conservative conferences, speakers, campus lectures and initiatives, but some have labeled it as a hate group.

Lawrence Mullen, president of UBQ – the LGBTQ graduate student club, said there will likely be student pushback at Thursday’s event but wants people to stay safe with Knowles’ appearance and his rhetoric potentially stoking violent behavior.

“I’m so happy to see that there’s such a wide response of people both inside and outside of the university who are just appalled by UB’s decision,” said Mullen, a UB doctoral student in English. “It’s difficult as someone who attends UB and is employed by UB to know that my university would rather remain neutral in the face of violent remarks about people like me.”

UB said its Office of Student Engagement has been providing support to students who have been hurt by the news of Knowles’ visit.

UB’s original statement Sunday and the updated version Monday came as the outrage over Knowles was being expressed on social media and directly to the university.

That included a letter to Tripathi from Carrie Tirado Bramen, professor of English and director of the UB Gender Institute; David Schmid, associate professor of English; and Michael Rembis, associate professor of history and director for the UB Center for Disability Studies.

In the letter sent Sunday, they called on Tripathi to rescind Knowles’ invitation and cancel the event, so as not to provide a platform for hate speech, while standing by UB's "stated core values of diversity, inclusion, and mutual respect."

On Monday, Harper Bishop, executive director of Our City Action Buffalo, was one of a number of community leaders to publicly speak out against Knowles' visit, saying "trans and gender non-conforming allies need to show out and show out hard, not only on Thursday, but for the foreseeable future.”