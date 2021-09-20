UB to require vaccinations for attendees at games, events

Football fans, basketball fans and attendees of cultural events at the University at Buffalo will be required to show proof of at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine starting Oct. 1, the university announced Monday.

The requirement applies to events at UB Stadium and Alumni Arena, as well as Slee Hall and the Center for the Arts. That includes the next home football game Oct. 2 and the commencement celebration for the Class of 2020 on Oct. 1.

For events beginning Oct. 30, attendees must show proof of a completed vaccination series.

Acceptable forms of proof are a vaccination card, a photo of a vaccination card, an Excelsior Pass or a digital vaccine pass. Fans and attendees also must show photo identification.

Under the new policy, masks will no longer be required outdoors at UB Stadium, though masks will still be required in indoor locations.

Those under 12 who are unvaccinated will still be admitted to events, but must remain masked at all times.

