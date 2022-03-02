UB to lift mask mandate beginning Saturday

The University at Buffalo will lift its mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors beginning Saturday. Mask wearing will become optional for all.

The decision follows the statewide end of the indoor mask mandate for schools from elementary through high school. UB is lifting its mask mandate three days after the state ended the mandate for all grades through high school.

UB had been one of the few remaining institutions in the region to require mask wearing in certain situations indoors. Niagara University and Canisius College continue to require them in classroom settings, while Niagara County Community College and SUNY Buffalo State had previously ended its mandates.

UB Provost A. Scott Weber announced the decision in an email to students and staff Wednesday morning.

"With support from UB’s Health Guidelines Committee, the decision follows a recent change in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and a decision by Gov. Kathy Hochul to lift the mask mandate in K-12 schools, as well as revised guidelines from SUNY," he stated. "With rapidly declining case numbers in Erie County and a strong vaccination rate at UB, we welcome this emerging return to normal."

Masks will continue to be required for those aboard UB buses and shuttles and in clinical health care settings on campus, as well as at hospitals, nursing homes and other health care settings where students and staff work or learn. UB will also continue mandatory weekly testing for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated.

