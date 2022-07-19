UB to host international conference on teaching Black history

The university at Buffalo’s new Center for K-12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education will host its Teaching Black History Conference from July 22-24 virtually and in person at City Honors School, 186 E. North St., Buffalo. Participants are eligible to receive up to 20 professional development credits.

Guests may register on the conference website. Educators, parents, librarians and museum curators are encouraged to attend.

Founded early this year by UB Prof. LaGarrett King, a scholar of Black history education, the UB Center for K–12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education seeks to investigate and provide solutions for more effective education around Black history and race. King started the international Teaching Black History Conference five years ago at the University of Missouri-Columbia. This will be its inaugural conference in Buffalo.

The conference offers more than 50 interactive workshops for professionals who educate at any level, from elementary school to higher education. Topics range from using comics to drive difficult conversations about race and history to sessions on how to incorporate African-inspired art, music and literature into curriculums and lessons on the history of African kingdoms and countries.

There will be three keynote presentations, one each day of the conference:

• Friday: “Exploring Global Black History through the Archives” by Joy Bivins, director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at the New York Public Library.

• Saturday: “Nneka-Mother is Supreme: Women, Gender, and the Female Principle in Africa” by Nwando Achebe, Jack and Margaret Sweet Endowed Professor of History at Michigan State University.

• Sunday: “Back to Africa: A conversation with Drs. Diaspora” by Gloria Boutte, associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion and Carolina Distinguished Professor at University of South Carolina College of Education, and George Johnson Jr., professor at South Carolina State University.