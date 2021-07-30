UB to celebrate 2020 graduates in fall commencement ceremony

University at Buffalo 2020 graduates finally will get a chance to don gowns, walk the stage and toss caps.

UB President Satish K. Tripathi on Friday announced that the university will host in-person commencement exercises for members of the Class of 2020 in the fall, nearly a year and a half after they were supposed to be feted.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced university officials to cancel in-person commencement in May 2020. The university offered a virtual commencement at the time, with a promise to organize an in-person event when it was safe and feasible.

Tripathi said in a statement that the time has arrived.

“History will always remember the Class of 2020 for graduating at the height of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. For our part, UB will remember this historic class for demonstrating exceptional innovation, resilience and adaptability during exceptionally trying times,” he said. “Of course, with all the challenges and restrictions that the Class of 2020 endured, disappointment was inevitable—perhaps none greater than being unable to graduate in person.”

Tripathi said he hopes as many graduates as possible will participate.

University officials said they don’t know at this point how many people to expect.

