UB student was among those killed in Bronx apartment building fire
UB student was among those killed in Bronx apartment building fire

A University at Buffalo student was among the 17 people who were killed in a devastating apartment building fire in the Bronx on Sunday, the school announced Wednesday.

Fatoumala Drammeh, 21, was killed along with her mother, a younger sister and a brother, UB Vice President for Student Life Brian F. Hamluk said.

The blaze, which was the deadliest in the city in decades, started when a space heater malfunctioned in an apartment. New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the self-closing door to the apartment failed and allowed thick black smoke to travel throughout the building as other residents were evacuating. Smoke inhalation was believed to have caused a majority of the fatalities, Nigro said Monday.

Drammeh was a junior political science major. She was active in UB PULSE, or Powerful United Ladies Striving to Elevate. She was vice president of the organization, the school said.

Drammeh was apparently home visiting relatives at the time; the school said she lived in residential housing on campus. 

"UB was made aware of Fatoumala’s death on Wednesday and the community remains heartbroken over the loss of one of our own," Hamluk said in a statement. "She is remembered by those in the UB community as an ambitious and kind student and we mourn the loss of such a promising, passionate young woman."

Grief counseling was being made available to students and faculty. 

