UB SOUL alumni group is coming ‘home’ to unite and give back

Durval Morgan’s friends call him “a visionary” because he has a drive to bring people together. Even his destination wedding in Cancun last year had more credits than some feature films.

So when Morgan started talking about a special University at Buffalo homecoming event in 2019, people knew it was going to happen. And in the two years it was delayed by the pandemic, his vision has grown from a reunion for UB alumni of color to a four-day multicultural homecoming experience, to what’s becoming an official alumni group as it gears up for its first event in Buffalo next weekend.

The effort, called UB SOUL, aims to form a network of Black UB alumni who are passionate about their alma mater and its diversity, community, cultural and leadership programs, and who want to unite as a force to support each other, future alumni and their school.

“I’ve taken it upon myself to increase engagement with our current alums, especially younger urban people like us,” Morgan said.

“Often when we talk about networking, we rely on going to events and reaching out to people we don’t know, and we forget to tap into our own network," he said. "We know UB alumni who are executives, doctors, lawyers, computer scientists, but we don’t use that to our advantage. The best resources may be in the network you already have, the people who went to your school.”

UB SOUL stands for Shades Of Unity and Love, and its inaugural gathering marks UB Homecoming from Thursday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 2, with a Black culture theme tailored to appeal to alumni like Morgan and his UB friends, who bonded during their first Equal Opportunity Program summer orientation in 2001 and never lost touch.

Besides offering the traditional homecoming dinners, dances and tailgating with an “urban” spin, UB SOUL Homecoming has its own hotel – the Hyatt Regency Buffalo – its own sponsors (M&T Bank, Bacardi and UB’s Office of Alumni Engagement), its own Facebook group with over 300 members and its own song, GoodYears by hip-hop artist and UB alum Omar Sampson (“OhMugz”), who wrote it for the occasion.

Morgan even designed a line of UB spirit wear titled “Since 1846” (the year UB was founded) featuring T-shirts with stacked names of UB dorms: Goodyear. Clement. Schoellkopf. MacDonald. Pritchard.

To Morgan, UB SOUL is a gift to UB and Buffalo that’s been years in the making. A Brooklyn native who earned his bachelor’s and master’s in exercise science at UB, Morgan is now in his 14th year as an athletic trainer and physician extender at SUNY Downstate Medical Center.

He initially chose UB because it was the furthest state school from home, had Division I athletic programs and an equal opportunity program “that provided a great transition to college, free tutoring and other resources that leveled the playing field for people like me,” he said.

He fell for UB on arrival. “It’s big, it’s diverse and it feels like home,” he said.

In 2015, a year after landing his current job, Morgan began organizing what he called “UB Brunch NYC” gatherings to bring alumni of color together in Manhattan. The brunches attracted as many as 65 alumni in his demographic – he turns 40 next year – at peaks in their careers and poised to serve as mentors and influencers.

At the 2019 brunch, the topic of homecoming and how it could be tailored to attract and unite Black alumni arose. Morgan said, “Let’s do it.”

It was supposed to happen in 2020, like his wedding, but both were postponed due to Covid. That gave Morgan more time to perfect it.

His planning committee includes Buffalo friends Tricia Grannum, a procurement specialist at M&T Bank, and Jamil Crews, digital communications manager for Say Yes Buffalo. They chose the name UB SOUL in May, around the time of the hate crime that has made it seem even more significant to bring Shades Of Unity and Love to Buffalo, Grannum said.

“Even for those who don’t live here, Buffalo is where we began to grow into the people we are,” said Grannum, a Rochester native who “came home” to Buffalo in 2016. “It’s home to us, and the May 14 massacre affected us in a particular way. It highlights that we still have a lot of work to do.”

Grannum and Crews embrace Morgan’s goal to form a lasting network of Black alumni of Buffalo’s largest and most diverse university. All three exude a deep love for their alma mater and its home city.

Back in 2001, they were among dozens of incoming freshmen attending UB’s equal opportunity summer program, which continues to bring underrepresented and historically disadvantaged students together for five weeks each summer to help them get used to "the rigors and demands of academic life,” according to program's web page.

The kids acclimated, all right. Their “EOP summers” became the stuff of legend, spawning stories, nicknames and inside jokes they still tell 20 years later. That first summer, Morgan picked up the nickname “Nelly” because his peers thought he resembled the famous rapper. To this day, no UB friend calls him Durval.

“I had so much fun and was able to have so many different experiences, from regular college life to getting to travel with the athletic teams on the road,” Morgan said. “The education that we got was such an amazing experience, if I can do my part to have other students have a similar experience, I will.”

Crews, a “skinny little kid” from Buffalo in their UB photos, became the first in his family to go to college. He initially planned to spend a year at UB and then transfer to a historically Black school out of state.

“But when I got here, I fell in love with the school,” he said. “I made a lot of friends and got really involved in student groups, so I decided to ride this out and see what happens, and I was here for the duration.”

He’s still here and still involved. Just this past May, he gave the keynote address at UB’s ALANA (African, Latinx, Asian and Native American) Celebration for the Class of 2022.

“Had it not been for the university, the faculty and staff and the relationships I was able to develop here, I wouldn’t have made it through,” Crews said. “So I’m happy to help provide an opportunity for people to get engaged in alumni relations with the university as a way to give back.”

Crews said the UB SOUL planners are “being intentional” about what their four-day gathering in Buffalo represents. It will include a visit to the memorial for the Buffalo 10, the victims gunned down May 14 by a white supremacist at the Tops market on the city’s predominantly Black East Side. Crews’ office at Say Yes is across the street from the store.

Their slate of events will also provide networking opportunities for younger alums and even former students who may not have graduated to connect with a group of leaders in a position to “lift as we climb,” Crews said.

“We want anyone in our UB family to feel welcome,” Morgan said. “Even those who for whatever reason may be a couple credits short or weren’t able to finish. We don’t want anyone to feel left out."

The UB SOUL planners want current and future alumni to join them as “ambassadors” for the university and its vital role in WNY.

“I’m not an alumni who can throw $1 million at my school and say, ‘Name a building after me,’ ” Morgan said. “But this is a way that I can give back.”