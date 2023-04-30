Matthew Cosmai was only 13 years old when Alice Brennan of Lockport died from complications of a preventable medical error in 2009. But her story has inspired his future career in social work and earned him a national award from the American Geriatrics Society.

Cosmai, a master’s student at the University at Buffalo’s School of Social Work, is the winner of the American Geriatric Society’s 2023 Clinical Student Research Award for his project on educating older adults about medication safety. He’ll receive the award Friday at the society’s Annual Scientific Meeting in Long Beach, Calif.

"Three years ago when I decided to go back to school, this is not something I thought was possible," Cosmai said. "This is a national award with one recipient, so I'm really honored."

Cosmai honed an interest in helping aging adults navigate and manage their prescription medications as an intern for UB’s Team Alice, an inter-professional research, education and advocacy program of UB’s Center for Successful Aging.

Team Alice is named for Brennan, who at 88 was vibrant, active and independent until what should have been a brief hospitalization led to her death due to an improperly prescribed medication.

Her daughter, Mary K. Brennan-Taylor, became a patient advocate who helped UB found Team Alice with a mission to protect older adults from medication-related harm across the continuum of care.

Cosmai, who also holds bachelor’s degrees in communication and psychology from UB, chose Team Alice for his 480-hour master’s field placement because it allowed him to work closely with practitioners from a variety of health care fields and represent social work in those conversations. He served as the only social work professional on three separate studies related to medication safety in older adult populations.

The project that won him the AGS award was titled, “Educational Videos to Inform Older Adults About Medication Safety.” Cosmai reviewed and analyzed feedback from patients at two clinics who viewed a 2020 series of educational videos that Team Alice created to instruct older adults in best practices for medication safety.

Cosmai also wrote a helpful article for the National Council on Aging providing tips for medication safety during an unexpected hospital stay, a time ripe for providers to change a patient’s medication with potentially dangerous results.

In Brennan’s case, the hospital she was sent to for treatment of gout, a painful form of arthritis, referred to an old medication list that included a prescription Brennan had never actually taken because her neurologist advised her that it causes adverse side effects in older people. The hospital administered the drug without her knowledge, resulting in a cascade of problems that led to her death.

Among the tips Cosmai shared in his article: “When you go into the hospital, always take an updated list of your medications with you. There should always be one on you, as you never know when you might unexpectedly end up in the hospital. As a backup, a loved one or someone you trust should also have an updated copy.”

Cosmai said his experience on Team Alice led him to pivot from a “macro” focus on social work policy and research to a “micro” level of working with patients one-on-one to improve their lives.

“It really changed my perspective and understanding of the vital importance of direct practice,” he said.

Cosmai, a native of Staten Island, chose UB for college and pursued music and event planning as an undergrad. He was music director for the university radio station, WRUB, and event and entertainment manager for UB's Undergraduate Student Association while earning his first bachelor's degree, in communications, in 2018.

He worked as a venue manager for a Manhattan corporate events company for two years when the Covid pandemic struck. He said it gave him a chance to do some reading and thinking that led him back to UB for his master's in social work.

He said UB has the best social work program of any public university in the state "and I already had roots there."

As part of his studies, he focused on "trauma-informed" care, an approach that takes a patient's past experiences into account in assessing their medical needs. He also realized there's a big problem with "polypharmacy" – prescribing multiple medications – especially for elderly patients.

"What touched me about Team Alice was the opportunity to create a system of deprescribing that works for patients, being able to review their medications and seeing what is possible to take off their medication list while giving the patient a say in that process," he said. "As a social worker, my point of view of healthcare is as a collaboration between the provider and the patient."

After getting his master's degree this month, Cosmai will stay in Buffalo to take a job as a counselor at Horizon Health, working one-on-one with patients being treated for mental health or substance abuse disorders.

He has this advice for anyone whose family member unexpectedly lands in a hospital setting: "Seek out the social worker."