UB, Shea's, other major institutions in Buffalo area follow suit in lifting mask-wearing requirements

Requirements for indoor mask wearing continue to be lifted by major area institutions on the heels of the mask mandate for schools being lifted in New York Wednesday and updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The University at Buffalo, Shea's Performing Arts Center and Kleinhans Music Hall have announced plans to lift their mask-wearing requirements.
Shea's rolled back its vaccination and mask requirements Tuesday, and Kleinhans lifted the requirement on Wednesday. Both Shea's and Kleinhans still encourage mask wearing by patrons, but that is now optional.
Proof of vaccination is still required to attend events at Kleinhans.
UB will lift its mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors beginning Saturday.
The university decision follows the statewide end of the indoor mask mandate for schools from elementary through high school. UB is lifting its mask mandate three days after the state ended the mandate for all grades through high school.
UB had been one of the few remaining institutions in the region to require mask wearing in certain situations indoors. As of Wednesday, Niagara University and Canisius College continued to require them in classroom settings, while Niagara County Community College and SUNY Buffalo State had previously ended their mandates.
UB Provost A. Scott Weber announced the decision in an email to students and staff Wednesday morning.
"With support from UB’s Health Guidelines Committee, the decision follows a recent change in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and a decision by Gov. Kathy Hochul to lift the mask mandate in K-12 schools, as well as revised guidelines from SUNY," he stated. "With rapidly declining case numbers in Erie County and a strong vaccination rate at UB, we welcome this emerging return to normal."
Masks will continue to be required for those aboard UB buses and shuttles and in clinical health care settings on campus, as well as at hospitals, nursing homes and other health care settings where students and staff work or learn. UB will also continue mandatory weekly testing for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated.
At Shea's, mask wearing and proof of vaccination are no longer required, though staff and volunteers are still required to wear masks and be vaccinated.
At Kleinhans, proof of vaccination is still required for all audience members, but mandatory mask wearing is limited to staff and volunteers.