UB, Shea's, other major institutions in Buffalo area follow suit in lifting mask-wearing requirements

Requirements for indoor mask wearing continue to be lifted by major area institutions on the heels of the mask mandate for schools being lifted in New York Wednesday and updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The University at Buffalo, Shea's Performing Arts Center and Kleinhans Music Hall have announced plans to lift their mask-wearing requirements.

Shea's rolled back its vaccination and mask requirements Tuesday, and Kleinhans lifted the requirement on Wednesday. Both Shea's and Kleinhans still encourage mask wearing by patrons, but that is now optional.

Proof of vaccination is still required to attend events at Kleinhans.

UB will lift its mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors beginning Saturday.

The university decision follows the statewide end of the indoor mask mandate for schools from elementary through high school. UB is lifting its mask mandate three days after the state ended the mandate for all grades through high school.

