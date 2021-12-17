UB researchers seek adults in low-income city neighborhoods who want to lower stress

Researchers will randomly assign participants into one of three groups equal in size.

One group will attend weekly online mindfulness-based group stress reduction sessions led by trained professionals, and practice what they learn each day on their own.

Another will follow daily practices and activities using a mobile app as they please.

A “waitlist control group” will get no intervention – but receive the app after they participate.

Both intervention groups will receive similar content delivered differently over eight weeks, and be followed for 21 weeks to gauge the impact.

“The flexibility in the app group is much more compared to the virtual group,” Chang said. “It can be more tailored to an individual schedule. However, in the virtual group you have that in-person contact. You get to see the therapist. You get to see other people who share similar issues. The study is trying to prove if both can help mental health equally, or maybe one is doing better than the other.”

Researchers hope both groups will gain greater insight into what causes stress and how it can be better managed before it spins out of control.