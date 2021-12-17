UB researchers seek adults in low-income city neighborhoods who want to lower stress

Are you in survival mode?
Do you struggle to balance the demands of work, school, child care and relationships?
Has stress in your life become so overwhelming that you lose sleep? Regularly deal with aches and pains? Become anxious or depressed?
The Mellowing Mind Research Project wants to know.
“There are a lot of psychological and physical consequences if stress is left untreated or unmanaged,” said Yu-Ping Chang, senior associate dean for research and scholarship in the University at Buffalo School of Nursing and co-director of the UB Center for Successful Aging. “Covid has added to, and exacerbated, these issues.”
Chang co-leads the project, which seeks more than 200 Buffalo adults with serious worries who live in predominantly low-income, African American city neighborhoods historically under-resourced with health services. The goal is to learn whether greater mindfulness can temper those worries in ways that might one day help a broader audience.
“Honestly, almost every one of us has mental health issues, so those involved with this are not alone,” said Chang, a psychiatric nurse by training.
Mindfulness involves living in the present, nonjudgmentally and with solid self-awareness. Not texting, surfing the web or thinking about your next meeting while pretending to be fully engaged in a task or conversation, Chang said, as well as calmly and purposefully acknowledging your thoughts and feelings.
Practiced routinely, it can improve work and family life, as well as health and well-being.
“We cannot control what happened in the past. We cannot control or predict what's going to happen next in the future,” Chang said. “The only moment we have control is right now.”
The three-year, $2.5 million Mellowing Mind mindfulness-based stress reduction project is funded by the Patient Centered Outcome Research Institute (PCORI), a nonprofit forged nine years ago to support research and education that helps patients, caregivers, clinicians, employers, insurers and policymakers make more informed health decisions.
Researchers enlisted help from 16 people well attuned to life in city neighborhoods the project targets. These supporters include two pastors, a doctor and trusted residents that include those who have loved ones with mental health challenges or have them themselves.
“That's a lot of experience,” Chang said. “They have been very, very direct with us. I’ve learned so much. They are equal partners. They have the same motives as we do as a research team.
“We need their input to know if our interventions are culturally responsive,” she added. “Sometimes studies are designed predominantly for Caucasians, but when it comes to African Americans, they have different ways of looking at stress. They define stress differently, perceive stress differently, so when we talk about stress, the term may be perceived differently.”
Researchers will randomly assign participants into one of three groups equal in size.
One group will attend weekly online mindfulness-based group stress reduction sessions led by trained professionals, and practice what they learn each day on their own.
Another will follow daily practices and activities using a mobile app as they please.
A “waitlist control group” will get no intervention – but receive the app after they participate.
Both intervention groups will receive similar content delivered differently over eight weeks, and be followed for 21 weeks to gauge the impact.
“The flexibility in the app group is much more compared to the virtual group,” Chang said. “It can be more tailored to an individual schedule. However, in the virtual group you have that in-person contact. You get to see the therapist. You get to see other people who share similar issues. The study is trying to prove if both can help mental health equally, or maybe one is doing better than the other.”
Researchers hope both groups will gain greater insight into what causes stress and how it can be better managed before it spins out of control.
“How can we change that mindset,” Chang said, “and be able to really, carefully listen to each other? This is something I think we all need, especially in this political environment. If you're at this present moment, you are very clear about what you're thinking, what you're feeling, what you're seeing. There's nothing that you need to worry about. This is philosophical, and it takes practice,” but can help.
Those interested can call the study team at 716-829-2037, email mellowingmind@buffalo.edu or complete an interest form online at bit.ly/mellowing-mind-UB. Compensation will be provided.
