When Margaret DeAngelis was a little girl in Connecticut, a blind man visited her elementary school to talk about the challenges of living without sight.

“It had a profound effect on me,” she said. She recalls thinking, “When I grow up, I want to cure blindness.”

Now a leading researcher on diseases that impair vision, DeAngelis runs a lab at the University at Buffalo that's home to a reputable eye bank that holds promising keys to preventing and treating conditions that rob human eyesight.

DeAngelis recently gained widespread recognition for UB by leading a collaborative study that revealed new information on the genetic pathways and mechanisms involved in age-related macular degeneration, a top cause of blindness in older adults.

The research, published in the journal Cell Genomics, involved scientists from UB and UBMD Ophthalmology at the Ross Eye Institute, the University of Utah, Harvard University and biotech giant Genentech. The collaboration used new technologies to analyze eye tissue from the bank DeAngelis spent 10 years building.

The research focused on the area of the eye damaged by macular degeneration – the macula, part of the retina at the back of the eye that processes central vision. The disease leaves patients with only peripheral vision and blurs the straight-ahead sight needed to read, drive and recognize faces.

Age-related macular degeneration, or AMD, affects 200 million adults globally, and scientists don’t know what causes it – yet.

DeAngelis and her team used a variety of state-of-the-art and emerging techniques to compare the genetic makeup of macular tissue from 82 donors who had age-related macular degeneration and 85 who had “normal” vision. Among many promising discoveries, they identified two novel genes likely involved in causing AMD as well as potential drug targets, or molecules in the body that might be tapped to help treat the disease.

What makes DeAngelis’ eye bank so unusual are the methods used to obtain and preserve donor eyes as quickly as possible and how well they are processed and analyzed for genomic characteristics. She also designed an apparatus that allows researchers to examine donor eyes "as if the patient was sitting in the chair," she said.

Her eye bank has about 1,000 donor eyes kept in a freezer at minus-80 degrees that can be studied using rapidly evolving DNA and RNA analysis technologies, DeAngelis said.

She started the repository in 2012 as a tenured associate professor at the University of Utah School of Medicine, became a full professor in 2016 and brought the eye bank with her to Buffalo when she joined the faculty at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in 2019.

While at Harvard Medical School – first as a post-doctoral National Institutes of Health fellow and researcher, than as an instructor and, in 2007 as an assistant professor – she chose to study age-related macular degeneration because her aunt was suffering from it.

Her Harvard team used blood samples to map discordant siblings’ DNA and confirmed that AMD is a complex disease that involves more than one gene as well as environmental factors like diet, hypertension and other conditions, she said.

In 2010, she moved her lab to the University of Utah as an associate professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences, with a mission to build a human eye bank.

Her previous studies relied on blood samples because “you can’t take a biopsy punch of a living patient’s eye – that would be unethical and horrible,” she said.

But she wanted samples from the tissue affected by macular degeneration – the macula. And she wanted it as close to “living” tissue as possible, meaning eyes harvested within six hours of death.

"While other eye diseases like glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy affect the entire back of the retina, AMD is focused on your central vision, and we don’t know why,” she said. “So why not study the tissue the disease attacks?”

As with other conditions that cause human blindness, animal studies don’t apply because the biology and architecture of the human eye are unique, DeAngelis added.

Most other eye banks don’t collect donor eyes soon enough after an organ donor’s death to ensure that any pathologies scientists observe were not caused by postmortem decomposition.

Most also don’t separate macular tissue from other retinal tissue or examine and image the eyes as rigorously postmortem as DeAngelis’ team, which published a standardized protocol for the process. Her eye bank also collects information on both donor eyes and compares them, obtains the entire optic nerve, not just the eyeball, as well as the donor's peripheral blood, serum and plasma, and stores the tissue for future research.

DeAngelis said moving her lab to UB was attractive because it allows her to tap eye donations from a more diverse population, including Black and Hispanic people, she said.

She is teaming up with University of Rochester eye surgeon Dr. Karen Allison to collect and analyze live health information like blood samples and eye exam results – “because a lot of diseases, such as diabetes, manifest in the eye” – in hopes of learning more about what health conditions affect our most vulnerable populations.

That work is being funded by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a foundation whose missions include supporting science and technology that will make it possible to cure, prevent, or manage all diseases by the end of the 21st century. DeAngelis hopes it will also inspire more people in Western New York to sign up as organ donors.

DeAngelis said she still believes curing AMD and other blinding conditions is possible in her lifetime – but she has learned it will take "a lot of help." She said the progress made so far was only possible through years of collaboration.

The work was funded mostly by private foundations – the Macular Degeneration Foundation Inc. and the Carl Marshall Reeves & Mildred Almen Reeves Foundation – as well as Genentech/Roche. And her UB team worked closely Dr. Ivana Kim's team at Harvard and Dr. Leah Owen's team at University of Utah, people she has partnered with for over 20 years.

“It’s all about collaboration across disciplines, and scientists and clinicians working together synergistically,” she said. "And a love for science. That's what gets me up in the morning."