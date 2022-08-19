UB Nightingale Award winner looks to unlock cognitive mysteries surrounding multiple sclerosis

Lana Pasek has spent most of her 35-year nursing career in vascular and primary care, but a job she took seven years ago with new multiple sclerosis patients really hit home.

Many of these patients first came into the Erie County Medical Center neurology clinic complaining of eye pain and a temporary loss of vision. Many, like her, were mothers, though in their cases in their 20s and 30s, with young children and budding careers.

“It was really heartbreaking,” said Pasek, who became more troubled as the patients began to experience other MS symptoms along with optic neuritis.

She went back to the University at Buffalo School of Nursing to understand more, and as she nears completion of her doctorate, focuses on another common symptom, cognitive fatigue, which slows three in four people with MS mentally as they also try to manage mobility challenges, pain and tingling and numbness in the limbs.

Pasek, of Alden, a clinical quality review nurse at Independent Health, recently got help in that mission with a $5,000 Nightingale Award.

The International Organization of Multiple Sclerosis Nurses also bestowed 11 others with the annual award, which recognizes the important role nursing professionals play in the lives of multiple sclerosis patients. EMD Serono, the Massachusetts-based health care business of the German pharmaceutical company Merck, funds the awards.

Medical research typically focuses on treatments for symptoms besides cognitive fatigue, said Pasek, a Niagara University nursing school graduate who got her master's degree at the UB nursing school in the 1990s, while conducting research on improving regional poison control care.

Cognitive fatigue remains poorly understood and largely undefined. Pasek aims to change that, starting with a pilot study this fall with help from fellow nursing school researchers, as well as neurology researchers in the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and departments of psychology and biostatistics.

“This phenomenon has serious consequences, like brain changes,” she said. It can lead to trouble focusing and taking direction, which can threaten job security as much as other challenges.

Researchers believe inflammation caused by lesions that come with multiple sclerosis and can appear in different parts of the body play a role in cognitive function. They also suspect that depression, which can come with flare-ups and the chronic nature of the disease, also plays a role.

Pasek is working to develop questionnaires that will focus on the quality of life for MS patients who struggle with cognitive fatigue to help clinicians and researchers find better treatments and therapies.

The research will explore daily habits that include sleep, mood and physical function, as well as consider how those with MS perceive their own health and support from family, friends, communities and health care providers.

“It's more of a holistic perspective of the patient,” she said. “That's what I've always enjoyed about nursing.”

The grant will help with supplies and her biggest expense: interpreting the statistics she gathers with help from the UB Department of Biostatistics and its chair, Gregory Wilding.

Pasek hopes the work also helps address cognitive fatigue in other conditions, too.

“There is research around this regarding traumatic brain injuries,” she said. The Department of Defense is looking at this as far as combat fatigue. The Europeans are focused on this also. In fact, there's a whole organization around cognitive fatigue that meets every year to share their research.”