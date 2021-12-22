UB names new economic development leader

The University at Buffalo has named Rick Gardner to lead its economic development efforts.
Gardner, who oversees startup ventures in Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships at UB, was named associate vice president for economic development. He succeeds Christina Orsi, who is leaving the job to become president of the John R. Oishei Foundation.
Gardner joined UB in March 2020. He has a background in innovation and product development, and holds 32 U.S. patents, according to UB. Before coming to UB, Gardner was chief product officer of SunPath, a Colorado-based solar lighting technology startup.
Matt Glynn
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.