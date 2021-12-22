 Skip to main content
UB names new economic development leader
The University at Buffalo has named Rick Gardner to lead its economic development efforts.

Gardner, who oversees startup ventures in Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships at UB, was named associate vice president for economic development. He succeeds Christina Orsi, who is leaving the job to become president of the John R. Oishei Foundation.

Rick Gardner

Rick Gardner will lead economic development efforts at the University at Buffalo.

Gardner joined UB in March 2020. He has a background in innovation and product development, and holds 32 U.S. patents, according to UB. Before coming to UB, Gardner was chief product officer of SunPath, a Colorado-based solar lighting technology startup.

Matt Glynn

