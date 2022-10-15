UB medical, health students pilot new training to counter medical misinformation

In an exam room at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Hannah Bucholz angrily lectured two lab-coated students on the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“These vaccines have a lot of toxins in them, and before you push them on an unsuspecting public, you need to know what’s going on!” Bucholz scolded. “Big Pharma is pushing this because they are making tons of money off it, and the government is behind it!”

The students tried to explain how the vaccine works, but Bucholz kept arguing. Finally, they thanked her for her time and ended the “consultation.”

But Bucholz wasn’t a real patient. She was portraying one in a simulation as part of a pilot program at UB aimed at training medical and health students to deal with the rise of medical misinformation about vaccinations and other treatments that are injecting mistrust into provider-patient relationships.

Misinformation has long been a problem for health care professionals who often struggle to convince skeptical patients about the safety of vaccines and the effectiveness of certain treatments.

But Covid-19 made it worse. A lot worse.

“This is the scenario that throws students the most – where the patient is trying to educate the provider,” said Alison Vargovich, a professor of behavioral medicine at UB Jacobs School of Medicine who watched the simulation with Bucholz on camera from another room.

“It’s a case of knowing when to stop beating your head against the wall, that this person is not ready to change and you don’t want to argue with them. It’s a totally different conversation than we are used to having in our usual practice.”

In 2019, even before the Covid-19 outbreak, the World Health Organization identified vaccine hesitancy as a potential global health threat. Since then, rampant misinformation about Covid-19 and the Covid-19 vaccine is posing new challenges for medical professionals and the schools training them.

UB is among five medical schools in the nation whose proposals for training health professionals to dispel medical misinformation were recently chosen for funding by the American Association of Medical Colleges and the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vargovich and her co-investigator, UB pharmacy professor Nicholas Fusco, received a $35,000 grant to pilot their curriculum as an interprofessional education experience that brings medical, nursing and other health sciences students together to tackle disinformation by nurturing trust between the students and the patients they serve.

Fusco and Vargovich said a key element is approaching conversations with patients respectfully and always leaving the door open for more discussion, no matter how frustrating the falsehoods may be.

Their curriculum has three parts – an online learning segment that prepares students for simulated patient interactions, virtual simulations that let them view recorded interactions from the provider’s point of view and select from various responses to the patient, and the in-person simulations with actors like Bucholz.

The students’ responses to the simulated interactions are recorded and discussed, and the in-person scenarios can be watched live on monitors in a separate room, or afterward as videos. The standardized patient actors also give feedback on how they felt about the student’s responses. The students are not graded on the exercises.

“This is a pilot program, and we want it to be a low-stakes experience for our students,” Fusco said. “We want to create an environment where they can experiment and learn how to have these conversations.”

For the recent in-person simulations, students in different disciplines were paired up and sent into exam rooms to encounter each of three scenarios.

In one, a patient who received the first vaccine had a reaction that made them fear the second. In another, a parent questioned whether the vaccine is safe for children. In the third, the team was asked to staff a Covid-19 vaccine “info table” at a farmers market. That’s where Bucholz came in, with her Trader Joe’s shopping bag and confrontational arguments.

Each scenario was seven minutes long, with a two-minute warning at the end so they could wrap up the conversation as positively as possible. The students were armed with CDC handouts containing Covid-19 vaccine facts and tip sheets with suggestions such as “Ask the individual to share their concerns (empathy and curiosity): ‘Help me understand what is making you hesitant to get the vaccine.’ ”

In most scenarios, students worked together to calmly answer questions and offer information. Afterward, several gave their feedback on how it went.

One team said reassuring a mom that the vaccine was safe for her 10-year-old was challenging because they hadn’t read up on specific studies on children beforehand – something they planned to do going forward.

The same team performed well when the actor asked, “Do YOU have children?”

“I don’t have children, but I have a little sister who had the vaccine with no ill effects, and I’m glad she had it and is protected from getting or spreading Covid,” the student responded.

In the room where the pretend patient had a reaction to the first vaccine, the student team explained that a day or two of side effects is far preferable to getting full-blown Covid-19. One of the students said he had chills and fatigue after the first shot and planned to take the day off after the second just in case.

“That sounds like the best course of action,” the patient actor replied. “I think that’s a good solution.”

Even in the case of the belligerent anti-vaxxer, Vargovich said the students are instructed that the point of the conversation is not to get the patient to agree to the vaccine, but to set the stage for a continued relationship.

“A lot of time, people are looking for you to be part of the problem, to be one more person who is part of the conspiracy,” she said. “We want to be dancing, not wrestling. So if you feel like you’re wrestling, you need to be able to exit the conversation gracefully.”

As part of their research, the investigators will look at what approaches seemed to be most effective at helping students tackle medical misinformation with patients. Vargovich said the AAMC and CDC are interested in continuing to build on this research, “so this is very exciting. It’s an area of research that desperately needs to be addressed.”

Creating the project as an IPE experience also meets UB’s goal of forging more interprofessional education opportunities to improve health care through collaboration. Several students said they found that approach helpful, especially those in fields such pharmacy, where students don’t get simulation in their regular curricula.

Ryan Stehlin, a nurse practitioner student, said he has experienced many simulations when studying to become a registered nurse and nurse practitioner, but he hadn’t envisioned dealing with parents who believe the Covid vaccine would make their child infertile.

“It was a good reminder of the ways to approach and engage with people to have a conversation about what’s true that may improve the quality of their lives,” he said.

Jenny Rohlin, a public health nurse studying to be a family nurse practitioner, said she practices in a rural area and frequently encounters misinformation.

“I found the simulations very realistic,” she said. “It is nice to be prepared to respond in an effective way. This program has been a good experience, very well organized and relevant to today’s challenges.”

Patient actor Bucholz said the project made her realize how widespread medical misinformation is on social media, radio shows and in everyday dialogue. She didn’t have to study too hard for her misinformed role.

“I read the materials they gave me,” she said, “but really all I had to do was channel people that I know.”