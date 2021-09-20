UB latest to require vaccine; 762 fans turn in Bills season tickets

Anyone who wants to see a slap shot at KeyBank Center, a jump shot at the University at Buffalo's Alumni Arena or Alexander Hamilton get shot at Shea's Performing Arts Center has to get the Covid-19 shot.

UB is only the latest in a growing number of organizations requiring proof of vaccine for entry to athletic contests or theatrical performances.

It is a policy shift welcomed by many who say they feel safer attending a large event knowing every other adult there is vaccinated. In Erie County, 76% of those 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday.

But some people have loudly blasted the new mandates as unfair and are giving up their tickets to avoid getting vaccinated.

The Buffalo Bills, for example, last week announced all fans 12 or older must have at least one vaccine dose by Sunday's home game against the Washington Football Team and be fully vaccinated by the end of October.

The team set a deadline of Friday for unvaccinated fans to seek a prorated refund – the Bills already played one home preseason game and one home regular season game – for their season tickets. The Bills received and granted refund requests for 762 season tickets, the team said Monday, a figure initially reported by WGR 550.