UB lands new medical school dean with reputation in neurology, research

The University at Buffalo sought a new leader for its health programs focused on primary care, health equity and collaborative research that will bolster its worldwide reputation.
Administrators said Monday they found one who has played the same role during the past 27 months at the University of California-Davis.
Dr. Allison Brashear, an international expert in movement disorders who holds an MBA and impressive resume, will become the UB vice president for health sciences and medical school dean in December.
“As the responsibilities of these positions have profound implications for both our university’s mission of excellence and the health and vitality of our region, it was imperative that we found a visionary leader whose work reflects a demonstrated and enduring commitment to serving the greater good,” UB President Satish K. Tripathi said in a statement.
“Given her distinguished and impactful career – including as a longtime champion of inclusion and social justice – I have every confidence that she will help us enhance UB’s stature as a world-class leader in medical and health care education, training, research and clinical care.”
Brashear succeeds Dr. Michael E. Cain, who oversaw a dramatic expansion of UB health programs during the last 15 years. That included a greater presence on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, especially the opening there in 2017 of the university’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Dr. Michael E. Cain oversaw a dramatic transformation of the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Cain announced in April he would leave his administrative posts but continue as a medical school professor.
Brashear will lead all five UB health sciences schools, which include the Jacobs School and schools of Dental Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Public Health and Health Professions. She will oversee collaboration, related hospital and clinical work, residency training and faculty practice plans, as well as serve on the UB senior leadership team.
She leaves a larger school to come to Western New York. UC-Davis, outside Sacramento, boasts 40,000 students, though its health care programs are roughly the same size as those of UB.
The UC-Davis School of Medicine was ranked No. 4 for its diversity and No. 9 in family medicine, U.S. News & World Report reported last spring. It also holds high rankings in primary care and research. That includes innovative programs to address the national shortage of primary care physicians and improve health care in underserved rural and urban communities.
Under her leadership, the school achieved record research awards of $368 million and last year more than doubled its clinical trial awards.
“This is a unique opportunity to help advance President Tripathi’s vision for UB to be a top-25 public research university to improve lives,” Brashear said in a statement announcing the new job.
Brashear grew up in Indiana. She graduated from the Indiana University School of Medicine, where she completed her residency in neurology, and later became a professor of neurology. She has led more than 40 clinical research trials during her 30-year career.
In 2005, she joined Wake Forest University School of Medicine, in Winston-Salem, N.C., where she was the chair of neurology for 15 years.
While there, she started groundbreaking work on a group of rare, neurologic disorders including rapid-onset dystonia-Parkinsonism, or RDP, which involves sudden onset of involuntary muscle contractions that can become painful and prevent the ability to walk and talk. She has co-led a clinical trial network designed to expedite therapy development for neurological disorders.
Brashear led the trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine that first showed botulinum toxin could successfully treat wrist and finger spasticity in stroke victims.
She became dean of the UC-Davis School of Medicine in April 2019, and comes to UB with a reputation for meeting regularly with faculty, department chairs and students. She also is devoted to advancing leadership for young adults, women and underrepresented minorities.
She received an MBA in 2012 from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, with a focus on health-sector management and completed the Harvard School of Public Health Leadership.
Brashear and her husband, attorney Clifford Ong, will move to Buffalo soon with their two rescue dogs. They have two adult children who live on the East Coast.
