UB lands new medical school dean with reputation in neurology, research

“This is a unique opportunity to help advance President Tripathi’s vision for UB to be a top-25 public research university to improve lives,” Brashear said in a statement announcing the new job.

Brashear grew up in Indiana. She graduated from the Indiana University School of Medicine, where she completed her residency in neurology, and later became a professor of neurology. She has led more than 40 clinical research trials during her 30-year career.

In 2005, she joined Wake Forest University School of Medicine, in Winston-Salem, N.C., where she was the chair of neurology for 15 years.

While there, she started groundbreaking work on a group of rare, neurologic disorders including rapid-onset dystonia-Parkinsonism, or RDP, which involves sudden onset of involuntary muscle contractions that can become painful and prevent the ability to walk and talk. She has co-led a clinical trial network designed to expedite therapy development for neurological disorders.

Brashear led the trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine that first showed botulinum toxin could successfully treat wrist and finger spasticity in stroke victims.