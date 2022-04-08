UB infectious disease specialist says not everyone needs a fourth booster. Do you?

An Omicron subvariant caused a hike in positive Covid-19 cases across New York State this week, days after the FDA approved a fourth booster shot for those 50 and older, pregnant or with an underlying health condition who had their last booster shot more than four months ago.

The growing presence of the BA.2 subvariant has not yet caused a jump in hospitalizations and the risk of infection across Western New York remains low.

So, should you get a fourth booster shot?

“We need to start this conversation by emphasizing that if you are unvaccinated against Covid-19, the single most important thing you can do for yourself and your loved ones is to please get vaccinated,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

“The unvaccinated have the greatest risk of getting hospitalized, dying and developing “long-Covid,” Russo said this week in a university press release. “If someone is eligible for that third shot (the first booster) but hasn’t yet received it, the most important thing they can do is to get that third shot.”

Russo stressed that while the FDA approved the fourth booster, it has not recommended it.

He recommended those 60 and older get a second booster, as well as people in their 50s with other health conditions. It’s also a good idea for healthy people in their 50s who share a household or interact unmasked indoors with someone else at greater risk, he said.

Omicron and two of its subvariants have been the predominant strains circulating across New York this year. The BA.2 subvariant now makes up roughly 85% of new cases in New York City, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Manhattan and Central New York account for the highest rates of new cases in the state.

The number of hospitalizations statewide have fallen from a peak of more than 12,000 per day during parts of mid-January to less than 1,000 this month, with a smaller percentage spending time in intensive care; 404 people died on Jan. 18, the most during the Omicron surge, compared with fewer than 25 per day this week.

“If you have had three shots and then became infected with Omicron, that is roughly equivalent to getting a fourth shot, so my recommendation would be to hold off on receiving an additional booster at this time,” Russo said.

“There is a small but clear benefit” and no apparent downside to a fourth shot for those at higher risk, he said. “On a population level, the benefits of a fourth shot are clear, which is why it was approved by the FDA.”

